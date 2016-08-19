If you have Cox, you have to get 'the box'

Cox says every Cox customer will be able to get at least one mini box free for a year and some may be eligible for more. (Source: Cox Communications)

Susan Rose says TV is a big source of entertainment in her home.

"I have the television on all day, every day, and I enjoy watching the news and watching just about any broadcast that comes on," she explained. "We have four TVs -- one in every room -- and we're probably going to add one to the office, and we have a small TV out back, as well, for football."

Rose says when she recently turned on one of those TVs, something unexpected happened.

"One day we turned the TV on in the bedroom and it gave a no signal and a message saying, 'We've switched to digital and you need to order the digital box,'" She said.

The screen message that's popping up for some consumers who subscribe to Cox Communications states that customers won't be able to view cable channels until they get new equipment. That equipment is a converter box and of course, that box will cost customers money.

Yes, a box has to be connected to every single TV and at a cost of $2.99 a box per month, that can add up. For Rose, that means an extra $12 a month if she wants to put it on all of her TVs.

Cox wouldn't talk to 3 On Your Side on camera but in an email, a spokesman says the digital boxes are required because they're "part of a technology trend transitioning away from analog... ."

The spokesman went on to say "all other Arizona cable providers have gone through this process and Cox is the last."

But Rose and other consumers feel they shouldn't be the ones footing the bill.

"Here's the thing for us, we can afford it," Rose said. "I’m sure there's a lot of people out there that can't so that choice becomes like a monopoly and what are you supposed to do? You can't fight it; you have to have it."

Cox, which announced the transition to all digital earlier this year, claims the digital boxes come with benefits like a better picture and improved sound. Rose acknowledged that the picture quality is better.

But she also says Cox cable is expensive enough. And now it will cost even more.

"Why does it have to cost extra now?" she wondered. "Why, as a loyal customer, should I have to pay more?"

Cox says every Cox customer will be able to get at least one mini box free for a year and some may be eligible for more.

