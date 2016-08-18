Life With Alzheimer's: Meet the Carmichaels

Ron and Pat Carmichael just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary, but it's not exactly the golden years they'd envisioned.

"She went to an afternoon matinee movie with the girls, and we came home that night with Alzheimer's," Ron said.

The Carmichaels shared dozens of photos with us, illustrating their 55 years together.

Click/tap here to read and watch the full story >>>

APP USERS: Click/tap here for slideshow

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.