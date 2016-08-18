3 On Your Side

'Pumped' over gas prices

Lower gas prices are a welcome relief for drivers across Arizona. (Source: 3TV) Lower gas prices are a welcome relief for drivers across Arizona. (Source: 3TV)
The average state price right now is just over $2 a gallon. But at many gas stations across the Valley, finding gas for less than that really isn't that hard. (Source: 3TV) The average state price right now is just over $2 a gallon. But at many gas stations across the Valley, finding gas for less than that really isn't that hard. (Source: 3TV)
Although the average price of gas went up just a little bit nationwide, here in Arizona, we had one of the biggest price declines and motorists are loving it.

"They're lower; I like it," one driver said. "They’re a lot lower than they have been."

"I think $2 is probably around a pretty fair price," one driver told us.

But what kind of prices can you expect if you're planning on driving somewhere for the upcoming Labor Day weekend?

"Current market factors are paving the way for drivers to experience the lowest price for gas in more than a decade, " Michelle Donati AAA of Arizona said. The organization just announced that over the last month, Arizona experienced one of the biggest declines in gas prices in the nation.

"Arizona's decline over the past month is about 19 cents," according to Donati.

And a 19-cent drop over the last month adds up to huge savings for motorists. In fact, Arizona prices dropped 2 cents just this week. So what's been fueling the drop in prices?

"[It's] the same factors that have kept prices low all summer, the fact that crude prices have been relatively low and supplies have been relatively high," Donati explained.

The lower prices are perhaps fueling the desire for some people to take one last road trip before the summer ends. And why not? It doesn't seem that long ago that we were all paying double the amount.

"I'm happy around the $2 mark, too; it certainly beats $4," one driver said.

By the way, South Carolina has the cheapest gas at a $1.83 and California has the most expensive at $2.63 a gallon. For additional information, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

