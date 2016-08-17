Couple's new home hits a 'stucco' snag

The Zanes say the stucco problem is just a bump in the road in getting their house built. (Source: 3TV)

Amber Zane can't believe she and her husband Joe are building a home, a home they plan to be in for years.

"I come every day like obsessively to take pictures and drowning my Facebook page with pics of how it is progressing," Amber said.

According to Amber, the building process has been pretty smooth, up until it came to hiring a contractor to stucco and lath the house. She says the bids they were getting seemed really high.

"Basically, it was around $18,000 from what we were hearing and in some cases a little higher or a little lower and he came in at $12,000 so it was a lot lower," Amber said.

Amber says the guy with the low-ball price is an unlicensed contractor by the name of Gabriel Zaragoza, who runs a business called Zaragoza Lath and Stucco.

Amber says she and her husband paid Zaragoza $4,000 in cash up front to start the $12,000 job.

But, the couple says not much work has been done after getting that money.

"Yeah, this all needs to be stapled off,” Joe said as he showed us loose chicken wire on the house that is supposed to be stapled down. And, you can see the tape is peeling off too."

“So, he has your $4,000 in cash, though? Gary Harper asks.

Joe says yes, but that Zaragoza has no incentive to return now.

“No, he came and picked up his scaffold so he's not coming back," Joe said.

Joe and Amber say at best, 40 percent of the job has been completed.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Zaragoza who acknowledged he is unlicensed. Still, he maintains he has $4,000 worth of work and material into Zane's home and only walked off the job after the couple tried to hire an employee out from underneath him.

The Zanes claim that’s not true and don’t even know what Zaragoza is referring to.

Regardless, Zaragoza tells 3 On Your Side he's willing to return $1,000 to resolve the issue. The unlicensed contractor has two weeks to make that happen, so 3 On Your Side will air a follow-up news report.

For now, Amber and her husband say it's been a learning lesson and say it’s a small bump in the road in getting their home built.

“It is. Either way, we're going to make it happen. Everything always works out," Amber said.

The Zanes tell 3 On Your Side they have filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and also plan on pursuing litigation.

