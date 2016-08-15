Bobby Q's Job Fair

Bobby-Q is hosting a job fair for its second location opening this September. The legendary restaurant known for its delicious steaks and barbecue is seeking friendly, service-minded individuals committed to providing exceptional guest satisfaction in a fast-paced, high-energy environment. Located on the southwest corner of US-60 and Stapley Drive across from the AMC Mesa Grand movie theater, the restaurant's job fair will take place next week and is hiring for all positions.

The renovated 7,800-square-foot location in Mesa will boast a similarly rustic, rugged look as the original in Phoenix, and will dish out the same savory menu too; succulent Pulled Pork, Smoky Sausage Links, sliced to order Prime Beef Brisket, and three varieties of ribs that fall right off the bone. In addition to award-winning BBQ, Bobby-Q's offers juicy, wood-smoked Rotisserie Chicken, Salmon, fresh-ground Burgers, hand-cut-wood-fired-wet-aged Steaks and farm-fresh Salads.

When: August 15th - August 20th 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

Where: Bobby-Q Great Steaks & Real BBQ

1610 S. Stapley Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85204



Can't make it to the job fair? Email the team at BobbyQMesaCareers@gmail.com.

For more information on Bobby-Q's restaurants visit:

Website: www.bobbyqphx.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BobbyQRestaurant

Jobertising.com to host the Greater Phoenix Diversity Job Fair at the Hilton Phoenix Airport this Monday, August 15, 2016 - Over 1,700 jobs

Jobertising.com has partnered up with some of Phoenix's top companies to bring you the Greater Phoenix Diversity Job Fair this Monday, August 15 2016 at the Hilton Phoenix Airport (2435 South 47. St., Phoenix, AZ 85034). Over 1,700 jobs will be available. The job fair will be open to all job seekers from 11AM to 2PM. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early to beat the crowd and can RSVP for free online at www.jobertising.com.

Featured Companies Include: State Farm, Chase, Cyracom, Edward Jones, Health Plan One, Enterprise, Securitas, Cox, Progressive, Service Corporation International, Dignity Memorial, Fry's Food Stores, OnTrac, Canyon State Institute, Training To You, Discount Cab, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Marc Community Resources, Education at Work, iQor, Labor Max, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Progrexion, Arizona National Guard, and many more.

Motivational Monday: Yoda Nidira-Renewal Massage

Gainey Village Health Club & Spa

7477 East Doubletree Ranch Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Phone: (480)-609-6979

Spa: (480)-609-6980

www.villageclubs.com

Arizona Badminton Center-AZBC

Badminton will be featured today at the Olympics, and all week we'll be previewing a different Olympic sport. Did you know there's a fully dedicated Badminton center right here in the Valley? In fact, Arizona Badminton Center opened in Mesa 4 years ago, and they're so busy with Badminton play, events and coaching that they're opened 7 days a week. According to Arizona Badminton Center, Badminton is a rapidly growing international sport with a huge following for both recreational play and serious training.

For more information visit: http://www.azbadmintoncenter.com/

2150 W. Broadway, Suite 107, Mesa AZ 85202

Phone: 480-699-2760

National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and experts and mothers from more than 170 countries agree: Breast milk is best when it comes to feeding a baby in the first year of life.

However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 70 percent of women in the U.S. don't follow new recommendations that they should exclusively breastfeed their babies for their first six months.

Why? Well, global reports by UNICEF and WHO report number of reasons, including marketing pressure by infant formula companies, lack of social support, and workplaces that don't encourage breastfeeding. For these reasons, U.S. mothers might NOT breastfeed to begin with, or give up from the start.

Worry is the leading reason moms who choose to breastfeed, stop. One of the most common concerning questions among new breastfeeding moms is, "Is my baby getting enough breast milk?"

According to the World Health Organization, infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months of life to achieve optimal growth, development, and health. However, the following statistics have been recognized:

4,000,000 women in the USA give birth every year

3,200,000 will choose to breastfeed exclusively

1,600,000 women stop breastfeeding because they fear over concerns about insufficient milk

Breastfeeding benefits for both moms and babies

There are dozens of health benefits for moms and babies who choose to breastfeed, but here are a few of our favorites:

-Healthier Baby - Breastfeed your baby and reduce his or her risk of developing chronic conditions, such as type I diabetes, celiac disease and Crohn's disease. Incidences of pneumonia, colds and viruses are also reduced among breastfed babies. Additionally, it's more likely that neither of you will become obese, and both of you can decrease your risk of cancer.

-Healthier Mom - In addition to stronger bones, moms who breastfeed are also known to incinerate up to 500 calories a day from breastfeeding alone. Breastfeeding moms also have a better post-delivery healing process.

-Environmental - By breastfeeding, you have less of a need for baby bottles, helping to reduce the amount of plastic waste.

-Economical - According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics, the United States would save about $13 billion per year in medical costs if 90 percent of U.S. families breastfed their newborns for at least six months.

How the Smart Breastfeeding Meter can help

-To support mothers of newborns and serve as a guide through their breastfeeding journeys, Momsense has created the Smart Breastfeeding Meter, which utilizes patented technology in a microphone-embedded sensor that is simply placed underneath baby's earlobe and connects to a smart phone application to track and report how much breast milk the baby is consuming. This allows mothers to obtain peace of mind by know how much their baby is consuming during the breastfeeding process, while also taking advantage of the many benefits of breastfeeding.

-There are other ways to ensure that your baby is getting enough breast milk, such as counting the number of wet diapers, bowel movements and weight gain. But with today's generation of tech-savvy moms, there is something about having real-time data in the palm of your hand that reduces the worry and wonder about whether your breastfed baby is getting enough milk.



Momsense understands what nursing mothers undergo, and the notion that sometimes, mothers just need help. That's why Momsense supports women and hopes to build their confidence, intuition and knowledge by showing them how much their baby has nursed.

Momsense is completely safe, because it works on airplane mode, no radiation is ever emitted to the baby.

The Smart Breastfeeding Meter consists of a user friendly smartphone app and earphone set containing an embedded baby safe sensor for mothers to listen to their baby's swallowing sounds. Together, these features measure how much milk the baby is consuming while nursing. It has three components:

1. The Momsense application

2. Earphones

3. Baby safe sensor (embedded in earphones)

Momsense is now available to order online for $89.99 at MyMomsense.com, Target.com, BabiesRUs.com, and BuyBuyBaby.com

AZ Pest Bites

We are all too familiar with the uncomfortable itch caused by a pesky mosquito bite. For most, the itch will subside in a matter of days. However, the Arizona desert climate is a thriving environment for insects like bees & wasps, spiders, scorpions, beetles and more.

Everyone reacts to a bite or a sting differently, and sometimes it is hard to determine whether it is a bite or sting and whether your body's reaction to it requires medical attention.

Mosquito bites:

What it looks like: The most common reaction is a round, white-ish bump with a small dot at the center. It may become red and firm after a day or two. Others who are more sensitive to the mosquito's saliva and protein may experience welts.

What it feels like: You may notice a small sting while being bitten by a mosquito. After a day or two it may become itchy.

How you should treat it: Most people aren't allergic to mosquitos, however, if the bite site swells excessively, hurts to touch, blisters or oozes, which may be a sign you have skeeter syndrome, or an extreme reaction to mosquito bites.

Spider bites:

What it looks like: Different kinds of spiders can cause different marks on the skin. Black widows, for example, will leave fang marks. You might notice swelling or redness.

What it feels like: This can also depend on the type of spider. Bites from a black widow can be very painful. You'll likely experience a burning sensation at the bite site that may migrate to the back and belly.

How you should treat it: If you know you've been bitten by a spider, wash the area with soap and water and use a cold compress to relieve the burning sensation. Bites from black widows and other more venomous spiders tend to cause more severe reactions than others. Should you experience difficulty breathing, sweating, nausea or fever, you know it's time to seek medical attention. If you suspect a young child has been bitten by a spider, I recommend seeking medical attention.

Bee stings:

What it looks like: A bee sting can cause a mild reaction like a small welt or white spot where the skin was punctured, to a severe reaction like hives.

What it feels like: A sharp stinging pain is often followed by heat or itchiness.

How you should treat it: If you experience mild to moderate symptoms, consider putting a cold compress on the area and taking a mild pain reliever like Advil. If you or someone you are with begins to experience symptoms of anaphylaxis - difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting, dizziness or fainting, swelling of the throat and tongue, call 911 immediately. If you notice your reaction to bee stings becomes more severe over time, visit your primary care physician or an allergy specialist to discuss allergy testing and immunotherapy.

Scorpion stings:

What it looks like: Many scorpion stings are not visible, but some visual cues can be a swollen or red area.

What it feels like: You'll likely feel a painful, stinging sensation at the sting site. Over time you may also experience numbness and tingling around the site.

How you should treat it: Wash the sting site with soap and water. Most scorpions are not highly venomous, but Arizona is home to the very venomous Arizona bark scorpion, which can be extremely dangerous. If you experience muscle twitching around the sting site, excessive drooling, restlessness, accelerated heart rate, sweating, vomiting or blurred vision, seek medical attention immediately. Also, make sure your tetanus shot is up to date!

For more information visit: www.arrowheadhealth.com

Arrowhead Health Centers

16222 North 59th Ave. Suite A-100 Glendale, AZ 85306

Phone: 623-777-5587

Us the Duo

Us The Duo will perform at Crescent Ballroom on Monday, August 15th

Doors: 7:00pm Show: 8:00pm

Gardiner Sisters will open.

Venue Information: http://www.crescentphx.com/

(602) 716-2222

308 N 2nd Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Supplement Dangers

MOST Dangerous supplements :

Exercise and weight loss pills

Kava

Untested Ayurvedic herbs

Antioxidant supplements

Best Supplements:

Vitamin D

B vitamins

Omega 3

For more information visit: www.amymdwellness.com

College Gadgets

Whether it's for a child in grade school or a recent grad about to start college, Gazelle.com makes it easy and affordable to get a laptop or tablet just in time for back-to-school. With popular items like MacBook’s, smartphones, and tablets, Gazelle offers pre-owned devices without breaking the bank. Plus, each Gazelle Certified device must pass a 30-point quality inspection and comes with a 30-day risk-free return policy. www.gazelle.com

Debbie Lynn, Inc. is a renowned stationary brand with a versatile line that includes long-lasting pens, colorful markers, trendy stationary, and sleek office supplies. The brand also carries arts and crafts supplies as well as novelties, so it can fit any need for any class. www.debbielynn.net

For parents sending off a kid to college, look no further for all dorm room essentials! DormCo offers everything college bound students need for a comfortable dorm life - from chic bedding to rugs, furniture, cookware, security gear, and storage solutions to make the most of precious space. www.dormco.com

Perfect for keeping memories close, Project Repat creates commemorative quilts or pillowcases out of t-shirts. A great keepsake and perfect way to send a piece of home to college with your kids, the quilts are made from specific t-shirts sent in, whether from important events or varied interests. www.projectrepat.com

A hot back-to-school fashion, Violet Love Headbands show personality through style. With over 100 print and color options, these headbands are fun and flirty, adding pizazz and individuality to any style. Sizes available for kids and teens. www.violetloveheadbands.com

Chef Viverito-Specialty Oils and Super Food

Chef Gerard will have latest information on some new trends in cooking oils, what's the best cooking oil for high heat, best oils for salads, best for flavor and health benefits.



Palm oil: a rich source of Vitamin E tocotrienols and retains nutritional value when cooking at cooking with high heat and offers a stable shelf life. Palm oil can be used in place of butter in baking because of its neutral flavor profile and "mouth feel” so in any type of cakes, cookies, breads, etc. It can simply be a direct substitute for other cooking oils. It is great for high heat grilling and cooking due to the high smoke point. It also retains nutritional benefits at high heat applications.

Coconut oil: supports good digestion

Coconut oil has a distinct, sweet flavor -- the natural sweetness makes it good for baking sweet treats and also for certain sautéed dishes. You can blend coconut oil in smoothies, use it as a spread on toast (it makes fantastic cinnamon toast), use it as a topping on popcorn, and in other recipes.

Avocado oil: helps protect cellular mitochondria

Ultra-versatile avocado oil can be used for all your high-heat cooking needs such as grilling and pan-roasting. It's also stellar when added to salad dressings, as a garnish for soups like gazpacho, or drizzled over homemade pizza, or crusty bread.



Olive oil: offers monounsaturated fat and polyphenol antioxidants to help stamp out disease-provoking free radicals.

Olive Oil is best used in salads, with sliced tomatoes, breads and low heat cooking as a substitute for vegetable oil. Extra virgin olive oil has the richest flavor, which makes it good for salad dressings and drizzling. Extra virgin olive oil has a low smoke point so it is not a good substitute for high heat cooking and grilling.



Macadamia nut oil: contains potentially cancer-fighting oleic acid (as does palm oil)

Macadamia oil imparts a mild, buttery flavor to foods. It is resistance to turning rancid like olive oil. It is both light, and heat resistant, more shelf stable, and doesn't turn rancid over time. Try macadamia oil for salad dressings, light sautéing and stir frying.

We all know about coconut oil, blueberries, wild salmon and almonds. But there's a truckload of great foods right under our noses that deliver just as much or more nutrition as their well-known superstar brethren.



1. Quinoa: the highest protein of any cereal*, it's great for breakfast and as a side dish. Also terrific in and on salads.

*Quinoa is not technically a cereal, or even a grain, even though it looks, cooks, acts, and tastes like one. It's actually a seed. But don't tell anyone.

2. Yogurt: full fat and real. Nowhere has the low-fat insanity had a deeper effect than in the yogurt industry. It's increasingly difficult to find real yogurt that isn't "2%", or "low-fat", or comes on top of some sugared fruit product passing as food. But real, honest-to-goodness FULL FAT yogurt, -- preferably from grass-fed cows---is a health bonanza. High in protein, calcium, and omega-7 (from the full fat dairy), plus it's filling and delicious (at least the real kind is!) Greek or regular both are great.

3. Garbanzo beans: A quiet little unassuming nutritional superstar, garbanzo beans have a whopping 12 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein per half cup. Not to mention folate, manganese, and calcium/ magnesium in a perfect 1:1 ratio.

4. Fermented vegetables: Now that the microbiome is one of the hottest topics in health, we're sure to be hearing more and more about fermented foods. And with good reason. They're the best source of probiotics on the planet, teeming with healthy bacteria that will help cultivate your own personal gut garden. Like yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and other fermented foods,

5. Palm oil: I love this rich red oil, which is red because of its high carotenoid content. It's also a pretty good source of tocotrienols, which is part of the vitamin E complex. And environmentalists can relax because palm oil from Malaysia specifically is sustainable over 50% of the forests there are protected and no orangutans are harmed whatsoever! The unrefined oil (like all unrefined oils) has a lower smoke point so don't get it too hot. The partially refined oil still has plenty of good stuff and stands up to higher heat.



6. Raspberries: The poster child for low-carb fruit. About 8 of its 15 grams of carbs are actually fiber, meaning you get more fiber in a 64 calorie cup of raspberries than you do in three slices of 100 calorie high-starch wheat bread and none of the problems. Plus raspberries are a great source of ellagic acid, which is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory and is actually listed on the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center website. (1)

1) https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/ellagic-acid

7. Spinach: Before kale took over, spinach used to be the poster child for green leafy vegetables. It has a ton of potassium, some vitamin K, and a bunch of other minerals (manganese, magnesium, iron) and fiber. And it has so few calories it's basically a free food. One tiny caution spinach does contain oxyates, which can bind to calcium and create nasty little oxylate stones in some susceptible people. So if you're prone to this or concerned about oxylates, you might want to 1) limit your spinach intake, 2) make sure you cook your spinach, and 3) drink more water! For everyone else, it's a total superfood!

8. Brazil nuts: one nut has more than entire selenium supplement. Probably the best source of this incredibly important mineral and antioxidant.

9. Cabbage: Cabbage comes from the brassicia family of vegetables, which is kind of like vegetable royalty. All of them---brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, kaleare terrific, but cabbage is the queen of the hill. The indoles in cabbage are believed to be the reason why eastern European women coming to America had such lower rates of breast cancer (still they started eating the American diet that is!).

For more information on Chef Viverito visit these websites:

http://www.chefgerard.com/

https://www.ciachef.edu/gerard-viverito/