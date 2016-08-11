The Nightowls bring back Motown

It's a sound we haven't heard since the '60s, but one young band is determined to bring back Motown, while adding its own beat and unique personality, of course.

This nine-piece soul band called The Nightowls, with its energy and rhythm, will have you out of your chairs and dancing the night away.

We caught up with front man Ryan Harkrider and his big band at The Rhythm Room in Phoenix as they toured through Arizona. Next stop: California.

"We love traveling as a big crew and a big family," Harkrider said. "There's not too many of us out there," he added as he described just how rare his soul band really is.

The group is a throwback and retro in its style, and has evolved over the years. Now, adding a little more inspiration from Motown, the group owns a unique style that is truly music to your ears.

"We get a lot of inspiration from the classics, Aretha, Wilson Pickett, Al Green, some of our heroes," Harkrider said.

Live shows are energetic and choreographed, with the entire front row dancing in sync with each other. These are singers and musicians, but performers at heart, who will leave you feeling funky with a greater appreciation for "ya know, that sound you've been looking for."

For more information about the group, visit www.WeAreTheNightOwls.com.