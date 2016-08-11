Valley family says celebration went from limo ride to ambulance ride

Valley family says celebration went from limo ride to ambulance ridePosted: Updated:
Consumer Reports March recalls
There have been several recalls during the month of March consumers should know about.More >
Welding company vanishes with Litchfield Park homeowner's $800
Fake contractor keeps saying, "The check is in the mail."More >
How to avoid getting ripped off buying a used car
Single mom buys used car only to find out the seller secretly took out a title loan prior to selling the vehicle.More >
Mortgage company threatens foreclosure for 'missed' payments
The homeowner spent countless hours on the phone with the mortgage company trying to clear this mess up but got nowhere so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contract
Update: Valley homeowner released from 20-year solar contractMore >
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.More >
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.