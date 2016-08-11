Valley family says celebration went from limo ride to ambulance ride

"I ordered a limo service to pick us up from the house and take us to the restaurant," Matt Jacobs, the couple's son, said. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley family rented a limo to celebrate a very special occasion, a 50th wedding anniversary, but the special night out ended with medical bills that nobody seems to want to pay.

3 On Your Side did a little door knocking, looking for anyone connected to a company called Mandalay Limousine.

To understand why, you have to meet Sam and Widad Jacobs.

"We're good to each other," Sam said.

The two senior citizens just celebrated a major milestone in their lives.

"On July 15, 2016, it was my parents' 50th wedding anniversary," said Matt Jacobs, the couple's son.

"I ordered a limo service to pick us up from the house and take us to the restaurant," he explained, saying that he wanted to make the celebration extra special.

A limo, according to Jacobs, was a great way to pamper and safely transport the entire family to an anniversary dinner. The company he hired was called Mandalay Limousine.



But not long into their ride, Mandalay's limo driver almost had a collision.

"So he slammed on his brakes 100 percent and swerved and it caused my mom to just go airborne in the back of the limo. And [she] flew all the way toward the front seat and struck her head on one of the hard surfaces on the side," Jacobs said.

Mandalay's driver may have avoided a wreck but Jacobs said his mom had to be transported to the hospital by an ambulance for injuries she suffered.

Jacobs said Mandalay did provide its insurance information and it's a good thing because his mother racked up medical bills totaling more than $10,000.

But you won’t believe what happened next.

"I tried to call the insurance agency and I was informed by the agent that that company was dropped from their policy in June of last year for non-payment," Jacobs said.

That’s right, no insurance, which, by the way, is required. To make matters worse, Jacobs says Mandalay Limousine won't talk to him anymore.

"All that we need is just the medical bill taken care of," he said. "It's almost $12,000 and my parents can't do that."

3 On Your Side left numerous emails and voice mails for Mandalay Limousine but nobody ever called us back. We then went to the operations location listed on the company's website, but when we got there all we found was a weed-infested abandoned home.

After a little more digging, paperwork and other public documents revealed that Mandalay Limousine may be tied to several other names, including Luxor Limos in Mesa.

So, we went there. But when we arrived, the office was closed.

3 On Your Side was later told that Luxor no longer operates out of this location and that the new tenant just hasn't taken down Luxor's sign yet.

Jacobs and his parents can't believe it. They said it was pretty easy to find and hire Mandalay Limousine.

Now that more than $10,000 in medical bills are involved, however, the company seems like it has vanished

"They're (my parents) pretty scared because they don't have $12,000 to pay for the hospital bill," Jacobs said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation, which regulates limousines, says it is investigating the issue.

We'll let you know how this plays out in a follow-up report.

