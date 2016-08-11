Tim Tebow takes a swing at a new career; trains in Scottsdale

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is taking a swing at a new career.

Tebow, who turns 29 on Sunday, is going to give professional baseball a try.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL first-round draft pick last played competitive baseball more than a decade ago, hitting .494 as a junior for Nease High School in Florida.

He didn't play baseball as a senior, concentrating instead on football.

Tebow already has drawn the attention of minor league teams that always are on the lookout for a successful promotion.

Tebow has been training in Scottsdale with former major league catcher Chad Moeller.

On Thursday morning, we talked to Moeller in our studio about Tebow’s training and his latest career move.

"He's doing this because this is what he really wants to do," says Moeller.

