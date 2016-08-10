Jaime's Local Love: Two Plates Full

Two Plates Full opened 27 years ago in the Valley as a kitchen accessories store.

Through the decades, it has transformed to feature home goods, unique gifts, and pieces of art. A brand new move to Shea Blvd. and Scottsdale Road now puts Two Plates Full in a position to host workshops for local artists, and opportunities for the customers to become artists themselves.

The shop packed up its things earlier this year and has put everything in storage for months preparing the new space. And now, owner Terri Weisz is thrilled to be back open in her new and improved space.

Weisz opened the store as a single parent to two small children. She finds it very important to keep a friendly, funny and inviting staff around her. Many of her employees have been with her for eight or more years.

Two Plates Full carries "Sticks" object art, furniture, candles, pottery, yard art, clothing, paper products, glassware, dog- and cat-themed items, greeting cards and much more. Many pieces can be personalized.

From November to May, you can enjoy Second Sunday Art Fest with local artists, music and food trucks.

This fall, Two Plates Full will be adding craft nights and classes highlighting quilting, embroidery, welding, ceramics, fused glass, jewelry and cupcake decorating.

Address:

10337 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Phone:

480-443-3241

Website: http://www.twoplatesfull.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Two-Plates-Full-161678153846013/

Instagram: @territwoplatesfull

