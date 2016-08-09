COPY-Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

COPY-Triple Chocolate CheesecakePosted:
Brownie Crust
• 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar
• 1 1/4 cups (2 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
• 1 3/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 4 large eggs
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Chocolate Filling
24 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
8 ounces mascarpone cheese, room temperature
1 cup granulated white sugar
1 cup chocolate sauce
4 eggs
1 tbsp vanilla
Chocolate Grenache
2 cups chocolate chips
1 cup heavy cream
DIRECTIONS
1. (Brownie Crust)
2. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F, and mist a round spring pan with non-stick spray.
3. Stir the butter, sugar, cocoa, and salt together, over simmering water, until melty and hot, add the vanilla (off the heat), and beat in the cold eggs, one at a time.
4. Slowly add flour while continuing to whisk to create a thick brownie batter
5. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and bake for approx 45 minutes.
6. (Chocolate Filling)
7. With paddle attachment on high speed beat cheeses, sugar and flour until smooth. Scrape down sides
8. Lower mixer speed to slow add chocolate sauce and mix until homogenous. Scrape down sides
9. Add eggs, one at a time until fully incorporated
10. Add vanilla and mix an additional 15 seconds
11. Pour 48 ounces (weight) over Brownie Crust and place in 250 degree oven
12. Bake 70 minutes; turn off oven and let cheesecake cool in closed oven for 1 hour
13. Remove and place in Refrigerator
14. (Chocolate Grenache)
15. Place chocolate chips in small mixing bowl
16. In a small saucepan, bring heavy cream to a boil
17. Pour cream over chocolate chips and cover immediately with plastic wrap and let stand 15 minutes
18. Using spatula mix until all chips are melted and sauce is homogenous in appearance
19. Glaze top of chilled cheesecake with chocolate grenache and return to refrigerator.
20. Cut cheesecake into desired portions and drizzle with your favorite toppings.