COPY-Triple Chocolate Cheesecake



Brownie Crust



• 2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 1 1/4 cups (2 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

• 1 3/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 4 large eggs

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Chocolate Filling

24 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

8 ounces mascarpone cheese, room temperature

1 cup granulated white sugar

1 cup chocolate sauce

4 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla