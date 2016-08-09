Phoenix couple ripped-off in elaborate gift card scam

Kim Sands couldn't believe that the $200 gift card she bought only had around $2 on it when her husband tried to use it. (Source: 3TV)

Kim Sands loves her craft room. Here, she says, she comes up with all kinds of neat things to create. It's the same room where her husband finished doing some remodeling recently.

"My husband is constantly remodeling the house, and he purchases supplies to do those remodeling jobs,” she said as she showed us around.

To help with some of the projects, Sands purchased a $200 Home Depot gift card for her husband.

"We kind of just set it down for a while on our counter and left it there," Sands said.

According to Sands, that gift card never left their kitchen counter. So, you can imagine their surprise when her husband finally took the card to Home Depot to make some purchases and was told the card barely had any money on it.

“He walks up to the register and hands the cashier the card and she runs the card and said there's only a $1.98 on it,” Sands said.

“What was his reaction?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.

"He said, 'No way,'" Sands replied.

But, how could that be? Well, as it turns out, it all started just before Sands pulled the Home Depot card off gift card rack to buy it.

According to Sands, Home Depot told her that a scammer took the Home Depot card off the gift card rack and then used his phone to take a picture of all the information. He then duplicated and saved that information right on his smartphone.

After discovering the Home Depot card had been purchased and activated by Sands, the scammer then immediately used the information stored on his phone to make purchases, draining Sands’ gift card. She says Home Depot even has the guy on surveillance video pulling off the stunt.

"Yeah, they saw him. They know the time he was there, the register. Even the items he had purchased,” Sands said.

The Phoenix woman says she and her husband are victims and are upset that Home Depot won't replace the $200 gift card or do anything about the incident.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and we contacted Home Depot's corporate office. They looked into the matter and at 3 On Your Side’s request, agreed to provide the couple with another $200 gift card.

Sands says she's thrilled and says she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“After Gary Harper sent out the email (to Home Depot), I had a voice mail telling me it had been resolved and that they wanted me to give them a call back," Sands said.

3 On Your Side would like to give a big thank you to Home Depot for looking into the issue and agreeing to give Sands another gift card.

The company sent 3 On Your Side the following statement:

"We're very sorry for the inconvenience Mr. and Mrs. Sands experienced and we’re glad we could make it right. We stand behind our gift cards, so anyone with an issue like this should call our gift card line at 1-877-423-3005 and we’ll be happy to assist them."

Editor's note: This story was updated to include the statement from Home Depot.

