Local gymnast Alex Naddour hopes to bring home gold

The U.S. men's gymnastics team competes Monday in the team finals in Rio and they are hoping to bring home the gold!

Folks at U.S.A. Youth Fitness Center are closely watching one athlete, Alex Naddour. His parents are the owners of the gym, which has two locations in Gilbert and Queen Creek. In fact, Alex trains at the Gilbert location. His coach? His own Dad, Mike Naddour.

Father and son are in Rio, focused and ready. Alex did really well over the weekend during the qualifying round. The 25-year-old athlete had his best finish in his strongest event, the pommel horse.

U.S.A. Youth Fitness Center says there's usually a spike in interest when it's an Olympics year, as a lot of kids get the gymnastics "bug."

Family, coaches and friends will be cheering on Alex and the men's team at a viewing party at Buffalo Wild Wings on Gilbert Road near Warner at noon Monday when the team finals take place.

