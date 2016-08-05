Valley woman blamed for trail of deceit

Demetro reportedly tried to sell this travel trailer even though it didn't belong to her. (Source: 3TV)

Valley residents say Sabrina Demetro tried to sell a travel trailer that wasn't hers. (Source 3TV)

Some Valley residents are hoping to spread the word out about a woman they believe is leaving a trail of deceit.

"Had fancy silverware in here. It's all gone. She cleaned out the silverware. It’s all gone," David Reckard said.

When Reckard looks around the Scottsdale condo he owns and rents out, all he can see is thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

"That's a steak she cooked. Just left it in there," Reckard said as he checked out the stove.

Disgusted is just one word that explains how he feels about the woman who rented and destroyed his condo. Her name is Sabrina Demetro.

"This is nice, look at this! Think she likes to smoke?" Gary Harper said as he picked up an ashtray full of cigarette butts.

Reckard says Demetro not only trashed his condo but also stole several items. The retired cop says he finally had to go to court and have a constable kick her out.

"This is the woman who tore up your apartment?" Harper asked Reckard, showing him a picture of Demetro.

"Yes," replied Reckard.

But Reckard isn't the only one in the Valley looking for and complaining about Demetro. So is Kirby Myers.

"It was a misrepresentation. It was a scam," Myers said.

Myers wanted to sell his 2004 travel trailer and says he got a call from Demetro, who said she was interested in buying it.

That's when he says Demetro asked him to send pictures of the trailer.

"So I did; a number of pictures here from the outside to the inside," Myers said.

But after forwarding those pictures, Myers said he learned Demetro used them to reportedly scam people.

"She posted the pictures on Craigslist representing that she was selling it and representing me as her partner," Myers said.

Robert Martens says he's one guy who fell for the ploy.

He contacted Demetro thinking the trailer was hers and agreed to meet and give her a security deposit to hold it for him.

"I had a bill of sale. She filled it out. I made a down payment of $500 and the next day I was going to come pick up the trailer," Martens said.

Martens said he gave Demetro another $500 later on for a grand total of $1,000, but when the time came for Martens to pick up the trailer, that's when he and Myers met and realized they had both been duped.

For now, Demetro's phone is disconnected, which is why 3 On Your Side initially went to her apartment in the first place.

As for Myers and Martens, a police report has been filed, and they wonder just how many people are being duped out of their money. In fact, 3 On Your Side discovered another victim even posted this warning on Craigslist.

"I hope she gets caught, I hope she caught I hope everybody else gets their money back, I hope I get my money back too, but I feel bad for everybody else."

