Homeowner feels caught in a 'spin cycle' over broken washing machine

The baseboards had to be removed due to the water damage. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley woman feels caught in a ‘spin cycle’ with her new but broken washing machine.

"No one wants to help. This has been the worst experience ever," Christina Watts said.

A flood of emotions poured out of Watts when she made a recent post on Facebook about what happened.

"I've been in tears constantly, I've been on the phone all day, no one wants to help," Watts wrote.

The post, along with others, has garnered more than 50,000 Facebook views, and at least one other person posted that they had a similar bad experience as Watts.

What kind of experience? Well, Watts' washing machine made by LG Electronics broke and flooded eight different rooms inside her newly built Chandler home.

"My house, half of it was flooded. It looked like about an inch to an inch and a half of water and at that point, we were in shock," Watts said.

So exactly why would her new LG washer break down like it did? Well, the culprit, according to LG anyway, was a pillow case.

"This is a pillow case. It's 100 percent polyester," Watts said.

According to Watts, an LG repair technician came out and found a wet, burned and crumpled pillowcase wedged in the outer tub near the motor.

"The tech told me that basically I'm not supposed to wash this no matter what the tag says. This is not supposed to go in the washer," Watts said.

Not supposed to wash a pillow case? Seriously? Watts says she washed it before in her old washer and never had a problem, but it was a different experience in her LG washer.

Not only is the LG washer still under the manufacturer's warranty but she also bought an extended five-year warranty.

Still, Watts says LG doesn't want to repair the washer or take responsibility for the water damage to her home.

A restoration company actually had to dry out the home and remove baseboards.

"This was where the main damage was into this because it's the center of the house," Watts said as she showed the damage to 3 On Your Side.

Watts did file a claim with her insurance company which issued a check for just under $5,000. 3 On Your Side asked LG to investigate and to consider at least repairing or replacing Watts' washer.

In an email, they write, “As the customer has handled this through her homeowner's insurance, LG will review the documentation from the insurance company about the claim to determine next steps."

Watts says one of those steps needs to be replacing her washer.

"It seems to be going in a circle. Every single person that I have spoken with that is with LG tells me to send them something or tells me to write them something, send them a letter. I have done everything. They have done nothing for me at all," Watts said.

The complete response from LG Electronics is below:

We appreciate KTVK bringing this matter to our attention. As the customer has handled this through her homeowner’s insurance, LG will review the documentation from the insurance company about the claim to determine next steps. Thank you for reminding your viewers about the importance of following the directions in their washer’s owner’s manual, regardless of brand, about the proper operation, including certain fabrics that are not recommended for washing. John I. Taylor Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications LG Electronics USA Inc.

App users click here to view Christina Watts FB post

Copyright 2016 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.