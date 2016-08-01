UPDATE: Unlicensed painter facing criminal charges

According to the signed invoice, the Gehrkes project would cost $1,900. They paid half - $950 - as a deposit. (Source: 3TV)

A painter who has been profiled by 3 On Your Side appeared in court recently on charges of theft and contracting without a license.

His name is Jerry Crocker and when 3 On Your Side caught up with him, he was headed into the North Valley Justice Court to face criminal charges.

HARPER: "Well, you're charged with theft and contracting without a license. And you and I talked about this before.

JERRY: "Stop man!"

HARPER: "You have to clean up your mess."

That mess dates back to April when 3 On Your Side spoke to Terri and Bob Gehrke. They agreed to pay Crocker and his company, Just Jerry, $1,900 to paint their Glendale home and gave him nearly $1,000 to get started. They say Crocker kept the money and never painted anything.

3 On Your Side found and confronted Crocker.

"I’ll return the money in two weeks," he said at the time.

That didn't happen, and the unlicensed contractor vanished again even though 3 On Your Side warned him that criminal charges might be filed.

HARPER "You told me you were going to return the money, and I trusted that you would."

JERRY: "And I..."

HARPER: "But you didn't."

JERRY: "No, I didn't. All my work was canceled."

Crocker complained that his business dried up after our initial news report, and he couldn't afford to pay back the money he took. He also claimed he didn't know it was illegal to be unlicensed. Right about this time, a woman who was with Crocker kept interrupting.

HARPER: "What about the Gehrkes?"

JERRY: "That's who I'm here for."

HARPER: "That's why you're here. If you’re convicted, you’re going to have to pay restitution."

WOMAN: "Do you have your list of what you're going to give them?"

HARPER: "Restitution, Jerry. Are you going to pay restitution? Are you going to pay them back?"

WOMAN: "Do you have your list? Tell them what they're going to get."

JERRY: "Oh."

HARPER: "Jerry, are you going to pay?"

JERRY: "Stop, wait, listen."

WOMAN: "You're being a fool. Get your list out; tell him what they're going to get."

JERRY: "I cannot make restitution to her all at once."

Crocker says he'll do what he can if a judge orders him to pay restitution and went on to blame 3 On Your Side for his problems.

HARPER: "The fact is you took the money, you didn't finish her job."

WOMAN: "What about the work you did do?"

HARPER: "And there's other people out there who complained the same thing -- you took the money. And so I’m not putting a spin on it, Jerry."

WOMAN: "You know why he's ignoring me?"

GARY: "Well, you're not charged ma'am; you’re not charged."

WOMAN: "If he’s charged, I’m charged."

GARY: "I care what he has to say."

And with that, Crocker and his female companion said they had enough and went into court to face his charges.

Crocker is due back in court later this month. 3 On Your Side will keep you posted as Crocker's case makes its way through the legal system.

By the way, the Gehrkes' home was painted, but not by Crocker. Mike Young and his sister, April Bennett, own a licensed company called Kutless Painting. They took care of the Gehrkes' home -- for free.

