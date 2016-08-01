Phoenix teachers pampered with spa day

It's back-to-school time at several school districts in the Valley this week.

The Phoenix Elementary School District is giving teachers some much deserved pampering before they had back into the classroom.

For the second year in a row, hundreds of educators are being treated to a spa day. Seventeen stylists from Perry Monge Salon set up shop Monday at the district offices in central Phoenix. All day, any teacher or administrator from the district can come down and get a manicure or hairstyle for free.

Officials said it's their way of saying thank you.

The event is sponsored by McCarthy Building Companies and the ADM Group. Last year, some 240 people took advantage of the free services. They hope to see as many, if not more, educators today.

Students in the Phoenix Elementary School District start classes on Wednesday.

