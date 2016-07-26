Waterfall or water flop?

Not only did Trinity Turf and Landscape get the waterfall running and looking good, but the company also dressed it up by adding artificial grass and a border around the pond at no extra charge. (Source: 3TV)

For more than $16,000, a North Phoenix couple says they expected a beautiful, functioning waterfall and pond.

But six months after they were installed, there were problems and the couple says they're tired of waiting for those issues to be fixed.

Walking around their 1-acre property, Linda Pierce and Mark Mitzenmacher say they are disappointed. They recently moved in and had big plans to transform the raw land around them into a backyard oasis

"We decided to put in a waterfall and a pond," Pierce said. "The pond is 16 inches deep. The waterfall is 5 feet tall."

But unfortunately, they say their first major project is turning from a waterfall into a water flop.

"The first major project was the pond and waterfall, and we're still waiting for the pond and waterfall," Mitzenmacher complained.

Pierce and Mitzenmacher say they hired a licensed company called Trinity Turf and Landscape to build their small pond and waterfall back in January.

To get the project going, the couple wrote several different checks totaling $16,620.

"They said it would be completed within three weeks," Pierce said.

And although the pond and waterfall are finished, there are ongoing problems six months later.

First of all, the waterfall barely puts out a trickle of water; the couple says it's never worked right.

They also complain that major components, including the pump, drain and filter, aren't working correctly, leaving the water looking brown, dirty and murky.

The couple says they've tried getting Trinity Turf and Landscape to resolve the problems but they just aren't getting fixed.

"They keep putting me off," Pierce said.

3 On Your Side got involved and spoke to the owner of Trinity Turf and Landscape.

He apologized for the delay and promised that he would immediately make everything right, and he did.

Not only did Trinity Turf and Landscape get the waterfall running and looking good, but the company also dressed it up by adding artificial grass and a border around the pond at no extra charge

Pierce says they came and work really hard and she’s thrilled.

"They worked hard," she said. "They were out here for two days, 10 hours a day.”

Now, Mitzenmacher and Pierce say they like walking out and seeing their waterfall and say they couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side's help.

"I don't think it could've been done without you guys; we thank you very much for getting involved and getting this done for us."

The company was great to work with. It has no complaints on file with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and was very responsive and we appreciate that.

