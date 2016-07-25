Gadgets for childproofing your home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Childproofing your home. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
There are multiple areas in all homes that need a little something to keeps our children as safe as possible.
Here are some products to consider:
-Retractable mesh gate
-Center opening gate
-Stair Gates and more!
-Anti Scold Shower Heads
-Cordless Window treatments to prevent choking by blind cords or get cords with breakaway tassels.
-Nest Security cameras
-Max Safety Night Light
-Max Safety Security Light
-Outlet covers and plugs
-Various appliance locks
-Various Cabinet locks for doors and drawers, including hidden magnetic cabinet lock system -Door knob and door lever covers -Window and door locks -Toilet Locks -Fireplace Hearth protective bumpers -Corner Bumpers -Universal Bumpers
Any or all of these would be very helpful additions to keep your family safe!
