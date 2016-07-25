Gadgets for childproofing your home

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot shows us products to childproof your home. (Source: KTVK)

Childproofing your home. It's always better to be safe than sorry.

There are multiple areas in all homes that need a little something to keeps our children as safe as possible.

Here are some products to consider:

-Retractable mesh gate

-Center opening gate

-Stair Gates and more!

-Anti Scold Shower Heads

-Cordless Window treatments to prevent choking by blind cords or get cords with breakaway tassels.

-Nest Security cameras

-Max Safety Night Light

-Max Safety Security Light

-Outlet covers and plugs

-Various appliance locks

-Various Cabinet locks for doors and drawers, including hidden magnetic cabinet lock system -Door knob and door lever covers -Window and door locks -Toilet Locks -Fireplace Hearth protective bumpers -Corner Bumpers -Universal Bumpers

Any or all of these would be very helpful additions to keep your family safe!

