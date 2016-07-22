3 On Your Side update: Prescott mom 'moved' by refund

3 On Your Side has a happy update on the story of a single mom who moved to Arizona, but had been temporarily left high and dry by her moving company.

"Yes, we have a real dining room table," said Kat Hoffman. "We have everything! We have everything back; it's great."

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, we showed you how Hoffman and her family were using a folding table to make do because most of her belongings were missing. That's because the moving company she hired to get her from Georgia to Prescott a few months ago misplaced all her stuff and no one seemed to know where it was.

3 On Your Side not only located her items, we got the moving company to immediately deliver her goods. The company even waived an $864 balance she owed.

It was money in her pocket. And now, her house feels like a home. "So my home is filled and my heart is filled, so I couldn't ask for anything more."

Well, there is more, Hoffman goes on to say. "They sent me a check in the mail for $709, which was my initial deposit."

Turns out Hoffman just received an additional $709 from the moving broker who was initially hired to organize the move to begin with.

Apparently, the broker felt so bad after 3 On Your Side told him about Hoffman's situation that they returned the money that she paid.

Hoffman and her family can't believe it. Their house is finally filled with their belongings that were once lost and now they have money they weren't expecting. Hoffman says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.

“So, when it showed up here, I was surprised and happily surprised. Very happily surprised. Who couldn't use 700 bucks?"

