A taste of Hawaii with celebrity Chef Roc's Seared Ahi

Aloha!

We had a rare visit from celebrity Chef Roc, who was in town for the American Chef Federation Convention. Steve Cassarino, aka Chef Roc, brought a taste of Hawaii to our studios, making a healthy and tasty Seared Ahi with Somen Noodles.

Steve Cassarino, aka Chef Roc, is a celebrity chef and entertainer with over 30 years of experience in the kitchen, and more than 20 years of exposure on locally and national television programs. Before his career as a chef, Steve was an amateur boxer, and was playfully nicknamed "Rocky" by his friends. He enjoyed the competition, but it wasn't long before he decided a future in the kitchen was a safer bet. But, his nickname stuck and has been known as "chef Roc" ever since.

Steve grew up in East Hartford, CT in a strict Italian family. Dinner was on the table at 5 pm. "If you were late, you didn't eat," remembers Steve. "I was never late. My love for great food was ingrained into my life from day one." Chef Roc's perspectives on food and life are one and the same. He enjoys broadening horizons and experiencing new flavors each day. Lately, he has been using the TurboPot in the kitchen, a new appliance that makes cooking faster and easier. For a limited time, to enter a drawing to win a TurboPot, visit: www.TurboPot.com.

Seared Ahi with Somen Noodles yields 4 portions

recipe developed by Chef Roc®

1 pound of Ahi cut into 4x6 inch blocks

1 tablespoon olive oil for searing

dredge for ahi

1 tablespoon powder wasabi

1 tablespoon crushed peppercorns

1 tablespoon roasted black sesame seeds

1 tablespoon roasted white sesame seeds

2 teaspoons sea salt

Somen Noodles

1 tablespoon oil

2 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 pound cooked somen noodles

1/4 shredded carrots

1/4 cup shredded napa cabbage

1/2 cup Aloha Somen noodle sauce

1/4 cup sliced green onion

1/4 cup diced hot or sweet peppers, your choice

1. Ona flat plate mix together the wasabi, peppercorns, sesame seeds and sea salt.

2. Cut ahi into 4 inch blocks.

3. Press all 4 sides of each ahi block in the spice mix

4. Heat oil in the TurboPot saute pan. When the pan is starting to smoke add the seasoned ahi blocks.

5. Cook for 30 seconds on each side. Remove from the pan and place on the cutting board.

6. For the noodles, heat oil, add garlic and ginger cook for 20 seconds.

7. Add noodles, carrots, napa cabbage and combine.

8. When heated add sauce, green onions and peppers and combine.

9. Slice the ahi blocks in 12 inch slices.

10. For plating, noodles topped with sliced ahi, serve

