Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez demos how to make a dog feeder

Those dog-feeding stations can be expensive to buy at a pet store.

But Home Depot's Debbie Hernandez has an easy and inexpensive way you can do it on your own!

Here are the instructions and materials needed for a "Do it Herself" dog feeding station:

Materials:

-3/4"x4'x8' Sanded Plywood (qty 1)

-Everbilt Bright Brass Broad Hinges 2"X1 3/8" (1 pkg) -Everbilt Bright Brass Lid Support Left Hand Hinge -Porter Cable 18 Guage 2" Brad Nails (1 box) -Paint or Stain

-2 Stainless Steel Dog Bowls

Tools:

-Circular saw or we can cut it at Home Depot

-18 Guage Cordless Brad Nailer

-Jig Saw

-Drill

-1/2" Drill Bits

-Measuring Tape

-Pencil

-Goggles

-Sanding Block

Instructions:

-Measure, Mark and Cut Plywood

(2) 24 1/2"x 9 1/4" for front and back boards.

(2) 24 1/2"x18" for top and bottom boards.

(2) 16 1/2"x 9 1/4" for side walls.

-Cut Dog Bowl Cut outs into one of the 24 1/2"x18" board by measuring and marking 6 3/4" in from the left and right side of the board.

-Using a compass, a string and a pencil or using the bowl as a template, create 2, 8" circles to be cut out with the jig saw. Holes should be centered and 2 1/2" apart.

-Using the 1/2" Drill bit, drill one hole that touches the inside edge of each circle.

-using the Jig Saw, cut out both circles, using the 1/2" hole as your starting point and keeping close to the edge of the circles drawn.

-Assemble the box using the Brad nailer. Attach the front and back to the bottom board by nailing up through the bottom board into the walls.

-Next, place the 2 side walls between the front and back boards. Nail up through the bottom board into the side walls. Also, nail through the front and back boards to secure the side walls.

-Paint or Stain as desired.

-Attach Lid by using the 2"x1 3/8" Hinges and attach the Lid Support left hand hinge to the inside of the box.

-Insert Bowls, food, toys, etc and enjoy!

Home Depot "Do it Herself" workshops happen on the third Thursday of every month at all stores and it's free! They take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find Debbie Hernandez at the Home Depot located at Arrowhead, off the Loop 101 and 59th Avenue. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com.

