Real estate 'CEO' at it again

Erika Jaquez and her family have been renting a home for years now and reached a point where they wanted to actually own a home. After looking around, they came across a guy who claimed to be in real estate and said he could help them.

"I found this man, Harold Fajardo, and he said he'd help us to buy the house," Jaquez said,

The person they’re talking about is Harold Fajardo Tadic, who claims to be the CEO of a Phoenix-based mortgage business called International Commercial Firm.

3 On Your Side is quite familiar with Fajardo because we aired two news reports about him last year.

In that report, Fajardo took $6,700 from a potential homebuyer and never got her into a home as promised. After 3 on Your Side's involvement, he returned the money.

Jaquez and her family say they are in the same situation, except they handed over even more money to Fajardo -- $8,000.

Jaquez says Fajardo was supposed to draw up some paperwork, which he did. But the so-called "refundable" deposit was also supposed to be applied toward the closing costs, as well, so the Jaquez family could buy the house they were renting from their landlord. But after handing over that money in March of last year,Jaquez says Fajardo asked for more money. She refused when there was no reason given for what the additional money was for.

Still, Jaquez thought the transaction was going through.

"Everything is going good, signed papers, owner, the buyer and everything and the bank and the last meeting, I don't know what happened," Jaquez said. "He said he can't buy the house, something wrong with the company."

Not knowing why the deal fell through, Jaquez asked Fajardo to return that "refundable" $8,000 deposit. Although this all happened last year, Jaquez is still waiting for that refund.

Jaquez says Fajardo tells her he's working on returning the money but never has. She even showed 3 On Your Side recent text messages, reportedly from Fajardo, where he explains he's trying to get the money together.

Then Fajardo stopped communicating with Jaquez. According to his LinkedIn page, he still says he's a CEO and global banker.

3 On Your Side tried contacting Fajardo several times. We left numerous voice mails at one phone number he uses. The other number he uses was disconnected.

Jaquez says she can't believe she and her family are out all that money.

"I think it's a lie," she said. "He just stole the money."

To find out if an Arizona real estate agent is licensed, Check out the Arizona Department of Real Estate's website, AZRE.gov.

