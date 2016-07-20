Jaime's Local Love: Gaslight Inn and Desert Rose Steakhouse

Hi, friends,

Today's Local Love is a two-parter! That's because Teresa Outzen is the owner of two local businesses within steps of each other. Being that they are a bed and breakfast and a steakhouse/entertainment venue, they pair nicely together. Let's start at the B&B.

Outzen was in real estate for years in Southern California with the dream of someday owning a bed and breakfast. Five years ago, she and Gary Outzen made that dream come true with Gaslight Inn and OTG Wine & Beer Bar. The location is right across from Murphy Park on Glendale Avenue in Glendale. The bed and breakfast offers 10 beautiful rooms decorated with antiques and unique furnishings. It has a small restaurant that serves afternoon high tea daily from 11-4, and the small restaurant also serves what Outzen calls the absolute best bruschetta around! Gaslight Inn closes after Mother's Day and re-opens in September. The busiest time of year for them is spring training, with proximity to 3 stadiums for the pre-season games. Outzen says they stay rather full, so make your reservations now! But you can always stop in for a meal or pop into The OTG Wine Bar. It is attached to the Gaslight and is known to be the “Cheers” of Glendale.

Now, a couple steps away....

The Desert Rose Steakhouse is Outzen and Pete Gliniak's newest venture. They hope to take downtown Glendale to a whole new level with a huge patio, live entertainment, cigar lounge, and... well, it is a steakhouse! Whether your appetite is for a 48 oz. t-bone steak or the meat lover pizza, they have you covered. They host all UFC fights, will carry the NFL package, and showcase live music Wednesday - Sunday. And come hungry on Sundays, beacuse Desert Rose Steakhouse has a Sunday brunch with a prime rib and ham carving station, waffle station, and omelet station. Outzen tells me they love what they do and hope you'll come check them out, and love it too!

What great venues!! Thank you to 3TV viewer Karen Hahn for emailing me about Gaslight Inn and Desert Rose Steakhouse!

Here's all your info below!

See you next Wednesday!

Jaime

Gaslight Inn

5747 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale AZ 85301

(623) 934-5466

Web: www.gaslightinnaz.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GasLightInnGlendaleAz/

Desert Rose Steakhouse

6729 N. 57th Dr., Glendale Az

623-937-3004

Web: www.desertrosepizzaandgastropub.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/DesertRosePizzaandgastropub/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DesertRosePub

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.