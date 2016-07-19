Magic Mushroom Burger with mushroom duxelle stuffing

~ Executive Chef Lisa Dahl, Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill ~

INGREDIENTS

Burger

2-2 ½ lb ground beef

Stuffing

12 oz. mushrooms (pick your favorite!)

6 oz. button ½" dice

6 oz. crimini or Portobello mushrooms ½" dice (with stems)

2-3 shallots (finely minced)

¼ C roasted poblano pepper (minced)

¼ C EVOO

1 tsp generous of fresh thyme

¼ tsp salt (kosher or sea salt)

¼ tsp truffle salt

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

¼ C chevre, loosely packed

Truffle Dijonnaise Aioli

¾ C best quality mayonnaise

1 T dijon mustard

½ T truffle oil

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Prepare mushroom stuffing.

Have mushrooms rough cut in approximately same ½" square dice with stems. In a food processor, put just enough to cover the blade and mushroom pieces. Gently pulsejust enough to coarsely mince. Transfer to a mixing bowl and repeat in small batches till done.

Add EVOO, minced shallots, Poblanos, fresh thyme and seasonings. Mix all ingredients delicately and spread onto baking sheet.

Bake mushroom mixture until evenly roasted. Approximately 6-7 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure the mixture does not to burn.

When mixture is at room temperature, transfer to mixing bowl and gently crumble gorgonzola and chevre cheese.

3. Prepare the meat to stuff.

Divide ground beef into 4-5 equal size balls, then divide again into halves. On a cutting board, flatten each patty and put a nice mound of the mushroom stuffing approx. 2 1/2 oz. into the center of one patty. When all halves of each burger have a generous scoop, lay the opposite side over the mixture side and carefully seal all sides by gently crimping. Season both sides lightly with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use (up to 24 hours).

4. Prepare Truffle Dijonnaise Aioli.

While preparing coals for the grill, quickly make Truffle-Dijonnaise Aioli. Simply mix all aioli ingredients together in a bowl.

5. Grill

Expertly Grill these burgers with tender loving care. Leave first side down without turning to get a great char surface. Turn only once and cook to your preferred temperature. If desired, add any sliced, high quality cheese (I recommend truffle cheese but it's not necessary as the burger has cheese inside). Assemble with your favorite bun and top each burger with a generous dollop of aioli.

Mushroom lovers be prepared to shriek with joy!!!!