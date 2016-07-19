Landscaping company donates $15K backyard to victims of unlicensed contractor

The team even included a fire pit. "Now they can come outside and make s'mores with their kids and grandkids," Bell said. (Source: 3TV)

With supplies donated by other Valley companies, Advant-Edge Decorative Curbing and Landscaping created an amazing yard for the Roes. (Source: 3TV)

After seeing 3 On Your Side's story, David Bell, owner of Advant-Edge Decorative Curbing and Landscaping, put his crew to work. (Source: 3TV)

Kathy Roe truly appreciates her new patio and backyard every time she walks out her sliding glass door.

"Well, we finally have our beautiful backyard," she said as she gave 3 On Your Side a tour. "Oh, I love it."

You have to know what Roe and her 88-year-old mom went through to end up with their gorgeous backyard.

It all started with a June 3 On Your Side report in which Roe explained how an unlicensed contractor took $8,100 from her and her mom, who lives with her, and threw together a backyard that was a complete nightmare. Not only was the work shoddy, the guy walked off the job and kept all the money.

ORIGINAL STORY: Homeowners say backyard project left unfinished

David Bell saw that report the night it aired and didn't like knowing two senior citizens had been ripped off. So, he took matters into his own hands.

I asked him why he felt he had to step up and do something for them.

"You know, I just kind of looked at like it was my grandma or my mom," he answered. "I wouldn't want someone to take advantage of them. I saw their reaction to the (unacceptable) yard and they didn't even want to come out here anymore."

Bell is a licensed contractor who owns a successful business called Advant-Edge Decorative Curbing and Landscaping. At his direction, his employees got to work. Their first step was to rip out the subpar, not to mention unfinished, project and start completely over.

They put in pavers. They planted shrubbery all over along with irrigation. They installed lighting and big boulders. You name it, they did it.

It was backbreaking work but Bell and Advant-Edge Landscaping knew it was the right thing to do. Bell and his company didn't charge the women a penny for the labor or materials.

"I mean we had about 12 people on this," Bell said. "My guys started at 5 a.m. when they arrived at my shop and we got to work here at 6 a.m., and we worked almost to 8:00 at night getting the yard done.

All of that hard work transitioned the Roes' yard into a little slice of paradise. Even the dogs went nuts, running around and playing on the newly installed artificial grass.

Advant-Edge Landscaping also put in a fire pit for the two women.

"Now they can come outside and make s'mores with their kids and grandkids," Bell said. "They can sit on the patio. This is now an entertainment place for their family and friends."

Roe and her mom say they remain in disbelief over Advant-Edge Landscaping's generosity and are almost speechless when they see their new backyard every day.

"It's unreal," Roe told 3 On Your Side. " am just so tickled and thankful. I don't know what to say."

There’s no doubt the project was generous and expensive. But again, everything was done free of charge.

"Basically, with the demo and everything, you're looking at $15K to $17K for this whole yard," Bell said. And it was all inspired by one simple 3 On Your Side report.

As far as 3 On Your Side is concerned, Advant-Edge Decorative Landscaping and Curbing and Bell are a class act for what they did.

However, I should point out that there were other Valley contractors who stepped up to donate material like boulders, pavers and other items that Bell put to use.

3 On Your Side would like to recognize those companies as well for their generosity. Their names and contact information are below.

Advant-Edge Decorative Curbing and Landscaping

9715 W. Peoria Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85345

www.Advant-EdgeCurbing.Com

623-398-6319

Rock N Rollin Rock Sales (Bryan Dein) provided rock, boulders, base materials

8439 N. 83rd Ave.

Peoria, Arizona 85345

RockNRollinRock.com

623-878-Rock

Belgard Hardscapes (Nathan Angel and Brian Huta) provided pavers and the fire pit

www.Belgard.com

Grand Materials (Bill Shlosser) provided artificial turf and infill

623-875-7000

GrandMaterials.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.