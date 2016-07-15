Remodeling contractor has license revoked; dissatisfied customers turn to 3 On Your Side

They all say they hired was a place called Home Lift Now, which, according to its advertisement, claims to be a "one-stop shop" for home projects. (Source: 3TV)

Riko Anderson hired a Valley company called Home Lift Now to install new cabinets in his kitchen, but he says the cabinets are far from new.

"They're not new. It's very obvious that they, they've been used; they've been painted over," Anderson said.

And he's not the only customer dissatisfied with Home Lift Now.

"We got together here because we care about our community."

3 On Your Side met with more than a half-dozen homeowners from across the Valley. All of them hired Home Lift Now and all of of them had similar complaints.

According to Home Lift Now's advertisement, it's a "one-stop shop" for home projects.

Robert Whitetree says he hired Home Lift Now.

"They put some glass in, still don't have a shower head, don't have a handle to turn water on," he said.

The homeowners all showed 3 On Your Side checks and receipts indicating they paid thousands of dollars -- up front -- to Home Lift Now. They say the work that was performed was shoddy or abandoned.

"We are out $2,750," Whitetree said.

"I am out $9,500," Wendy Schorr said.

Cheol Jeong says he paid Home Lift Now more than Whitetree and Schorr combined.

"$25,000," he said.

One family even paid Home Lift Now more than $61,000. They, too, say the work was subpar.

In all, 3 On Your Side has complaints totaling more than $130,000.

Alexandra Anderson was so frustrated she turned to a social media app called Nextdoor to warn other consumers about Home Lift Now.

"I went through social media to put my complaint and then this woman, Wendy, emails me and says, 'I have a similar problem,'" Anderson said.

Schorr says she was so angry with Home Lift Now that she paid the company $3,000 just to get out of her contract.

"Mad, very mad," she said. "I am very angry."

So, who's behind Home Lift Now? According to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, one person is Brandon Lederer.

Many of the customers we spoke with say Lederer is the guy they paid, the guy who did much of the shoddy work. He's also the same guy who, according to the homeowners, vanished.

"[He] promised us a mansion and gave us a dog house," Anderson said of Lederer.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors says it cited Home Lift Now with 33 counts of alleged violations. A common theme was abandonment.

As a result, the ROC revoked the license for Home Lift Now.

So, what does the company have to say?

We tried to contact Lederer and discovered he's represented by former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, who sent 3 On Your Side an email, which states in part, "There was no unethical conduct, as there is no case where Home Lift took a client's money and failed to return to do work."

"Any time a government agency can destroy a business without even hearing its side, there is a threat to everyone's constitutional rights," Horne's letter continued.

Homeowners we spoke with have a different opinion.

"Look at us all," Schorr said. "We paid good money, expecting a good product and none of us got what we paid for. We were swindled. "

Attached is our Response to the Registrar action suspending Home Life (sic) Now’s license. There was no unethical conduct, as there is no case where Home Lift took a client’s money and failed to return to do work. Home Lift Now did over 300 jobs in its ½ first year of existence. Its license was suspended over 5 complaints, which means that 98% of its clients were happy and 2% were unhappy. Its business grew extremely fast because 98% of its clients were happy and referred others or gave repeat business. As to the 5 complaints, the Registrar does not realize that there can be two sides of a story. The attached Response gives details, showing that in some cases clients caused delays, and in others delays were beyond the control of the contractor, such as delayed delivery of materials. In all cases, the contractor was working to complete the contract at the time of suspension, except where the client denied access. The suspension caused the destruction of the contractor’s business, which stopped it from completing work for other clients. The registrar suspended the contractor’s license after talking with the five complainants, but not asking the contractor for its side. Any time a government agency can destroy a business without even hearing its side, there is a threat to everyone’s constitutional rights.

