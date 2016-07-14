Cross country move has single mom frustrated over missing belongings

Kat Hoffman took a picture when the moving truck arrived at her place. (Source: Kat Hoffman)

Kat Hoffman's lifelong passion for flying is finally taking flight.

"I never really saw aviation as a future when I was little. You want to be a veterinarian or a firefighter or something like that. You don't really think helicopter pilot and as I've gotten older that's what I've decided what my passion is," Hoffman said.

Back in April, Hoffman and her three young children moved from Georgia all the way to Prescott, Arizona, so that Hoffman could attend a flight school.

"It's really exciting and I love it," Hoffman said.

Between flying lessons and classroom work, Hoffman puts in a full day. Hoffman and her family try to get by in their sparse apartment. Sparse because she has a couch and a folding table where they eat and play games. Beyond that, her apartment is pretty bare bones.

"I have no idea where our things are right now," Hoffman said.

That's because the moving company she hired to haul all of her stuff from Georgia to Arizona never arrived.

Her smile hides her frustration and she says she should have known something would go wrong when the moving company picked her stuff up in one of those rented self-moving trucks.

"They showed up in a big Budget van which I found very strange," Hoffman said.

The moving company charged more than $2,600 and Hoffman paid a deposit of just over $1,600 with the balance to be paid when her items arrived. But that was back in April and this is July.

So where are her belongings? Well, Hoffman says no one seems to know.

"They said initially that it was on a truck and almost here and now it's supposedly back in Georgia. It looks like at this point we probably won't get our things back," Hoffman said.

Hoffman fired off a series of emails to the movers demanding delivery.

"They've given me about five different delivery dates," Hoffman said.

But she says she's been getting the runaround for nearly three months and is running out of hope.

"A lot of our memorabilia, our trinkets from trips and things, gifts that people have given the kids and myself. It’s just really hard to think we might not see any of that again," Hoffman said.

3 On Your Side got involved and discovered Hoffman's moving contract was actually with a moving broker who sub-contracted the assignment to a moving company which acknowledged the mix-up.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, they state, ”As a matter of customer service, we have agreed to waive any further balance due and to deliver her property for no additional payments."

And you know what? They did.

Hoffman snapped pictures of that self-moving truck outside her apartment and all of her stuff finally delivered and put inside. Hoffman says she probably never would have gotten her stuff without 3 On Your Side.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much we got out things back. My family and I are and will be forever grateful to you for your help in this particular situation, it means so much, thanks 3 On Your Side," Hoffman said.

If you need additional moving information, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigates disputes between consumers and moving companies. If you have an issue, call DPS at 602-223-5000 during regular business hours and for nights and weekends dial 602-223-2212 or learn more at azmovers.com.

