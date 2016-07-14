Raymond's new smile

"It's one of the most technically difficult surgeries that we do, but ... it's the thing that changes lives the most that we do," Boyse said. (Source: 3TV)

"It's just amazing to me how the smile has such a connection to how we feel about ourselves and how we present to the world," Sullivan said. (Source: 3TV)

We were there when 23-year-old Raymond Gallup underwent a life-changing procedure to correct his smile. On Thursday, he showed us his big reveal.

Gallup, a refugee from Sierra Leone, had suffered from malnutrition in an orphanage, which caused teeth and gum problems. He was adopted by a local family and grew up in the United States.

A few weeks ago, Dr. Sheldon Sullivan and Dr. Brent Boyse, not only performed his four-hour oral surgery, but they donated the entire thing, giving Gallup his new smile, absolutely free.

ORIGINAL STORY: Refugee gets the gift of a new smile (June 24, 2016)

We've been waiting a few weeks for this moment, and Gallup has waited a lifetime. Revealing the before and after on "Good Morning Arizona" was remarkable.

Sullivan and Boyse said that for many patients, accomplishing healthy teeth and gums can change their entire demeanor and outlook on life, making a smile makeover extremely impactful on a person's life.

That was the case for Gallup, who says he's now excited about speaking to people without being shy. He is looking forward to starting a new job next week. He also says, thanks to his new smile, he might even get a new girlfriend.

For more information, go to www.MyAZMax.com.

A photo posted by Jessica Parsons (@jessparsonstv) on Jul 14, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.