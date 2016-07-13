Valley man says his tax refund is missing

"'What we need from you is honesty, cooperation, and patience,'" Brussels read read a letter the IRS sent him. "I've done all that for five and a half months and still nothing!" (Source: 3TV)

Stuart Brussels filed his taxes in February, but he's still waiting for his refund -- nearly $1,500. (Source: 3TV)

Stuart Brussels tries to get to the beach whenever he can. He was hoping another California vacation would be in his imminent future.

"Everybody works very hard and you get one or two times a year to get out of town and enjoy relaxation, get away from the hustle and bustle," he said.

But Brussels says being out by his pool might be as close as he can get to that California beach vacation. He was planning on using his tax refund to pay for the trip.

As of now, though, his nearly $1,500 federal refund is missing. He filed his tax paperwork way back in February.

"And here we are the middle of July and still no refund," he said.

Brussels says he's called the IRS over and over but can't seem to get any clear answers on where his money is or when he'll get it.

"Every phone call [is] the same routine. 'Let me put you on a brief hold for five to seven minutes,'" he said. "[They] come back and say, 'We don't know; we're checking into it. It'll be another two weeks.'"

Then he finally got some good news -- good in the sense that he finally heard something.

Brussels says he got a letter from the IRS asking a few things from him.

"'What we need from you is honesty, cooperation, and patience,'" he read the letter out loud. "I've done all that for five and a half months and still nothing!"

Fed up, Brussels contacted 3 On Your Side

"[I'm] very, very frustrated because if you owe the government money they start accumulating interest from day one," he said. "OK, so I’m out money five, six months. Where's my interest on my money?"

3 On Your Side contacted an IRS spokesman who wasn't much help. He simply asked for Stuart's information and said he would pass it on to the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

"The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) is your voice at the IRS," according to IRS.gov. "We ensure you are treated fairly, and know and understand your rights."

Brussels can't believe it and feels the IRS is holding his money hostage.

"$1,000. $1,500. That's a good little vacation to get away to San Diego, to go up the coast," he said.

We’ll do an update when Brussels does get his money.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.