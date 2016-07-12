Race relations in the U.S. and the conversations we should be having

The ambush in Dallas last week that left five police officers dead has left the country reeling and many people asking a lot of questions.

Thursday, July 7 became the deadliest day for law enforcement since 9/11, and Dallas police confirm that the suspect was upset with the recent police shootings, and targeted white officers.

To make sense of all of this, ASU Professor and Doctor Neal Lester of Project Humanities joined us on Good Morning Arizona to help put it all into perspective for us, and talk about the conversations we need to be having.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.