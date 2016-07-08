Real life Mother Goose reading program

Mother Goose is part of the read program at Sam Garcia Library in Avondale. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

"I get to live my childhood all over again," Sandwich said, talking about playing Mother Goose.

It's a fairytale come to life, where children take part in the magic.

This is no ordinary summer reading program that we came across at the Sam Garcia Library in Avondale. A real life Mother Goose goes beyond entertainment and captures the attention of all ages, young and old alike.

It's no wonder, Jan Sandwich has become one of the Valley's favorite children's entertainers. Her warm and lively characters inspired us to spin this yarn:

"Once upon a time, at a library near you....

kids from all around sit for story-time, it's true.

"I want them to take a magical adventure, and go somewhere they've never been before," says Jan Sandwich who plays a real-life Mother Goose.

They hear nursery rhymes and fairy tales authored by Mother Goose.

It's a character Jan Sandwich often let's loose.

"Oh I get goosebumps every time I get to do a story-time," says Sandwich. "You just see their eyes light up and they believe, and I believe I truly am Mother Goose."

For children of all ages, or if you're young at heart you'll agree...

this Mother Goose is a must-see.

Grandpa John Herrera agrees. "We never leave our childhood, we always kind of bring it with us, we need to keep smiling and always stay young."

In her land of make-believe, Jan also plays Mrs. Clause...

"Mrs. Clause, you have a little crush on Javi that's been revealed this morning," said Olivia Fierro during a 3TV Field Trip Friday in Anthem when we first met Sandwich.

"I've had a crush on him for a long time dear," joked Sandwich.

It's her crush on Javi that gives us great pause.

But, all kidding aside, Sandwich's many characters are all worthy of applause.

"I get to live my childhood all over again, and I remember exactly what I would have loved," remembers Sandwich.

The End.

Jan's many characters include Sandy Sandwich The Clown, The Fairy Godmother, Ruthy the Bag lady and Cowgirl Jan.

Upcoming reading programs include:

Monday, July 11th 2:00 p.m. Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale, Mother Goose

Friday, July 15th 3:00 p.m. Sun City Branch Library, 16828 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, Mother Goose

Wednesday, July 20th 11:00 a.m. Tolleson Public Library, 9555 W. Van Buren, Tolleson, Fairy Godmother

For more info on upcoming events: www.JanSandwich.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.