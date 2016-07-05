Internet scams continue

If you're contacted out of the clear blue saying you've won a lottery, it's a scam. (Source: 3TV)

Diana Reynolds was supposed to deposit the large check and wire money to a computer company to buy software for her new position. (Source: 3TV)

Sending a check for a large amount over your asking price is a common tactic used by scammers and they always have a story to go along with the large check. (Source: 3TV)

Summer seems to be an active time of year for scammers. One theory is more victims tend to be home to answer a scammer's phone calls or perhaps have more time to spend on their computers.

A few scams are here today, gone tomorrow because consumers are catching on.

But some are sticking around and just don't seem to go away. You don't have to look any further than Craigslist.

Craigslist is one of the more popular websites where you can buy, sell or trade just about any kind of item or service.

It's also a well-known site for job postings, but look out because this site is crawling with scammers.

Just ask Phil Kaplan. He posted an ad to sell some furniture and got a bite from somebody claiming to be an out-of-town buyer who said he would mail Kaplan a check.

"I received a cashier's check, but not for $500, but for $1,850 so I text back to the buyer, "Why did you send me a check for $1,850?'" Kaplan explained.

RELATED: Beware of counterfeit checks

Sending a check for a large amount over your asking price is a common tactic used by scammers, and they always have a story to go along with the large check.

"This will cover the cost of the movers because the movers have to take your furniture and send it out of town."

In this case, Kaplan deposited the large check, but the buyer immediately canceled the deal, saying he didn't want the furniture anymore and to wire his money back.

Kaplan did. It was only afterward that his bank discovered the check was fake; Kaplan was on the hook for all the money he returned to the scammer.

Craigslist does what it can to alert consumers by posting warnings. Still, people are being targeted on the Internet, and not just those who are selling their stuff.

Diana Reynolds almost became a victim by simply trying to find a job. She posted her resume on a legitimate job search site called Glassdoor.com

"I was looking for a call center, customer service position," she said.

Reynolds' bait was a job offer and like other scams, she was sent what looked to be a legitimate check.

She was supposed to deposit the large check and wire money to a computer company to buy software for her new position. Fortunately, Reynolds didn't because the job offer was phony; there was no software company, and the check was fake.

Had she deposited and forwarded any money, her bank would have held her responsible for the entire amount

RELATED: Beware of online job search scams

And finally, when it comes to the Internet, the Facebook lottery or sweepstakes scam just doesn't seem to go away.

Crissi Egan, who admits she's constantly on Facebook, knows from experience.

"I probably check it like 10 times a day," she said of the social media behemoth.

Egan thought it was unusual when she received a friend request from someone claiming to be a Facebook employee.

Egan accepted, and that "employee" told Egan that she had won a major Facebook promotion worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I said, 'No I wasn't aware of it,'" Egan said. "And she apologized for not contacting me sooner and [said] CEO Mark Zuckerberg asked her to contact me that I won like $500,000 through Facebook."

Egan says she was smart enough not to fall for the scam, a scam in which she would have lost money.

RELATED: New Facebook hoax surfaces

READ MORE: Facebook lottery hoax continues

Still, she knows there are others out there who will and wants to warn them.

It's pretty simple. If you're mailed a check for something and you're supposed to wire a part of it, it's a scam.

If you're contacted out of the clear blue saying you've won a lottery, it's a scam.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.