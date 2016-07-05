Putting 'The Secret Life of Pets' to the test

"The Secret Life of Pets" hits theaters this week.

It's the highly-anticipated new animated movie about what your pets do all day when you're at work. It's a cute premise we just had to investigate ourselves to give us a real-life glimpse of a day in the life of pets.

The movie trailer first opens with the scene inside a Manhattan apartment building, where a Terrier named Max lives a spoiled life with his owner Katie. The newest animated comedy by Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment, for us, begs the question, "Do you ever wonder what your pets think about or do all day long when you're gone?"

So, look at what we did on behalf of "The Secret Life of Pets." Armed with a GoPro camera, we get a dog's eye view with my three terrors, I mean, Terrier-mixes Willy, Bandit and Princess. And now, we imitate art. Once the camera harness is on, the low-to-the-ground doggie point of view takes some getting used to. Even more when we test it on my neighbor's turtle Oogway. And, when I wasn't looking, the GoPro naturally ended up in teen hands, at the bottom of the pool, but that's a different story.

But to get some real perspective, we sought out Sulana Stone, an Animal Whisperer, and owner of 7-month-old Buddha.

"Well, I'm not sure what they think about, but I can tell you with my experience, you can tell if they've been a happy dog or a happy pet," Stone said.

Stone helps people communicate with their animals and understand their pets true nature.

"They gauge everything around them, size up different dogs, they decide who's going to be boss and who's not going to be boss," adding that, "if you come home to a mess, obviously they were bored, or something happened that got them upset."

After watching hours of footage, the secret life of my pets is no secret. They pretty much just lay around all day waiting for some action and for someone to come home. And like us humans, they seem to live for their weekends, surrounded by fun, kids, car rides and surrounded by family.

If anything, Stone says, the movie should have you asking yourself, "Is there something more I could do to make my pet happier when I leave."

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.