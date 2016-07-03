Make your own Fourth of July decorations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
It's the Fourth of July! Check out these ideas for additional seating and crafts courtesy of Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot.
CLOTHESPIN WREATH
Materials:
- 80 clothes pins (2 packages)
- 2' of #4 or #6 heavy gauge copper wire and electrical tape or a 10" diameter wreath ring.
- Red, white and blue paint or spray paint.
- Paint pen or foil star stickers.
- Decorative bow.
Instructions:
-Hand paint or spray paint clothes pins (20 blue, 30 white and 30 red) -Bend copper wire around a bucket to create a ring, close ring by wrapping electrical tape around the ends.
-Clip pins around ring, 20 blue then alternate red and white to complete the ring.
-Add foil stars on the blue pins and a bow.
-Hang and enjoy!
PATRIOTIC BUCKET
Materials:
- Galvanized bucket
- 1 1/2" Blue Painters Tape
- Red and Blue Paint
- Paint pen or Foil Star Stickers
Instructions:
-Tape off around 3" down from rim around the bucket (this is where the blue will go) -Tape off stripes with blue tape every 1 1/2", tapering (angling) the stripes towards each other at bottom of the bucket.
-Spray or paint red in between the tape, let dry.
-Pull tape, leave silver in between or retake and paint white. Let dry.
-Re tape a top of stripes below border to spray or hand paint the blue around the border. Let dry.
-Add foil stars or create stars with silver or white paint pen.
-Add flowers, flags, treats, etc. and enjoy!
Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.