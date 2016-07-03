Make your own Fourth of July decorations

It's the Fourth of July! Check out these ideas for additional seating and crafts courtesy of Debbie Hernandez from Home Depot.

CLOTHESPIN WREATH

Materials:

80 clothes pins (2 packages)

2' of #4 or #6 heavy gauge copper wire and electrical tape or a 10" diameter wreath ring.

Red, white and blue paint or spray paint.

Paint pen or foil star stickers.

Decorative bow.

Instructions:

-Hand paint or spray paint clothes pins (20 blue, 30 white and 30 red) -Bend copper wire around a bucket to create a ring, close ring by wrapping electrical tape around the ends.

-Clip pins around ring, 20 blue then alternate red and white to complete the ring.

-Add foil stars on the blue pins and a bow.

-Hang and enjoy!

PATRIOTIC BUCKET

Materials:

Galvanized bucket

1 1/2" Blue Painters Tape

Red and Blue Paint

Paint pen or Foil Star Stickers

Instructions:

-Tape off around 3" down from rim around the bucket (this is where the blue will go) -Tape off stripes with blue tape every 1 1/2", tapering (angling) the stripes towards each other at bottom of the bucket.

-Spray or paint red in between the tape, let dry.

-Pull tape, leave silver in between or retake and paint white. Let dry.

-Re tape a top of stripes below border to spray or hand paint the blue around the border. Let dry.

-Add foil stars or create stars with silver or white paint pen.

-Add flowers, flags, treats, etc. and enjoy!

