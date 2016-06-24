Help us complete the Fallen Firefighter Memorial

As of now, there is no completed memorial honoring our fallen heroes here in the Valley. 3TV along with Fry's Food Stores are making an effort this month to ask the community for help in funding this tribute. Now through July 16th, you can donate at any participating Fry's in the Valley and your donation will go directly to completing and maintaining the memorial. If you would like more information on the efforts and memorial itself, you can visit the site here.

The Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial at Wesley Bolin Plaza was dedicated October 18, 2016 with names and departments of 119 Arizona firefighters and paramedics who died in the line of duty since 1902. Approximately 600 people attended the dedication and more than 32,000 have visited the memorial since.

The Memorial was 20 years in planning, five years in design, four years in fundraising and one year in construction. Approximately $1.4 million was raised and expended from more than 125 Arizona corporations and more than 8,600 individuals.

However, only nine of the 10 planned life-size bronze statues have been completed. The 10th is in pieces in a Tempe foundry. Six small bronze plaques with public information have yet to be installed and other minor finishes have yet to be completed. In addition, four names of Arizona fallen firefighters have yet to be considered for addition to the memorial.

Currently more than a quarter million dollars is owed before the memorial can be completed. Approximately $38,000 is in the existing account.

In 2015, Fry’s Food Stores assisted in raising and contributing $127,000 to the Memorial. In 2016, Fry’s Food Stores have again volunteered to raise funds with a target of $180,000. From June 19 to July 16, every Fry’s Food Store will collect contributions at every cash register and at coin boxes within the stores.

