Local Love: Reshoevn8r

The high fashion sneaker is a part of today's fashion and culture. And if you invest in a pair of high-dollar shoes that carry the Michael Jordan, Yeezy, or LeBron namesake, you want to keep them in tip-top shape. Not only for you to wear, but to refurbish and re-sell as well.

It was Stephen Grear's love of sneakers that created "Reshoevn8r." Founded in Tucson in 2011, Grear and his team have managed to build Reshoevn8r into one of the top premier shoe care companies in the world, providing an all-natural cleaning solution. Whether you are an avid sneakerhead or just someone that likes clean kicks, they have a wide variety of products for all your shoe care needs.

The folks at Reshoevn8r say they love their customers as much as their customers love them! Reshoevn8r has its own YouTube channel where they have over 50 “how to” instructional videos with tips and tricks on properly using their products to get the best results possible. (YouTube.com/Reshoevn8r)

The green cleaning products are garnering global attention all developed from a love of sneakers in Tucson. Reshoevn8r has since moved to Phoenix. Products include cleaning solutions made from biodegradable coconut and jojoba oils. The shoe cleaner will cost you $16 and is available at the storefront and online. Reshoevn8r also carries a variety of shoe-cleaning supplies.

Reshoevn8r

623-444-9436

2401 W. Phelps Rd. Unit B

Phoenix, AZ 85023

www.Reshoevn8r.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/RESHOEVN8R

https://www.facebook.com/Reshoevn8r

https://twitter.com/reshoevn8r

https://www.instagram.com/reshoevn8r/

