Serious summer sport training for kids

Redline Athletics has staff who have played sports at the collegiate or college level. (Source: KTVK)

Redline Athletics trains students who are in elementary school to college. (Source: KTVK)

If your kids are serious about sports, such as basketball, football, or baseball, this just might be the place to train!

Redline Athletics on Raintree Drive and Hayden Road in Scottsdale focuses on kids and sports. This is where we were for our Motivation Monday, looking for our own source of motivation.

"It's all about the youth athlete," says trainer and manager PJ Garcia.

Summer is their busiest time of year, where you'll find kids as young as elementary age through college training during their off season.

Garcia says the goal at Redline is to help young athletes further develop their skills in their chosen sport.

"With sport-specific training and custom-designed training, we can help compliment club teams, rec leagues, and high school programs," Garcia said.

And, what's more, he says the kids are training with a staff who all played at the collegiate or professional levels.

"Excelling in sports is all about passion and nowhere will you find people more passionate about sports than here. We also mentor the athlete and teach character through athletics," Garcia said.

For more information about prices and customized workouts: www.redlineathletics.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.