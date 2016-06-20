UPDATE: "Leaky Driveway" fixed

3 On Your Side and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors were able to help resolve the issue. (Source: KTVK)

Jeri Fisher is glad her driveway is finally fixed after it was leaking water. (Source: KTVK)

An East Valley homeowner is a lot happier now. That's because an ongoing problem she's had with a licensed contractor who caused some property damage has finally been put to rest.

“It's nice to know that there's people that watch out for you,” Jeri Fisher said.

Fisher is feeling a lot better these days. When she first appeared in a 3 On Your Side report, she explained how she was upset with her driveway that had a water problem.

“So I come outside, and I'm watering the street down the neighborhood,” Fisher said.

Turns out, whenever Fisher turned on her irrigation system, water from underneath her newly expanded driveway would seep up through the concrete.

Fisher explained at the time that the water problem started when she hired a company called JW Heywood Backhoe and Concrete Services.

The company is owned by John Heywood, and she paid him $1,300 to widen her driveway.

However, during the process, he unknowingly struck an irrigation line and wound up cementing right over it.

“So I called John and said, 'Hey, I have a leak under this concrete that you poured. I need you to come see what's going on and fix it, did you sleeve the bottom?' And he said, 'Not my problem,' and hung up on me,” Fisher said.

Heywood told us in the first report that he wanted to make things right but says he couldn't because Fisher wanted things done that he wasn't qualified to do, like moving irrigation lines.

“When she decides what she wants to do, then I can go over and get it done, but when she decides what she wants to do, and she keeps asking me to do something more, and something more and something more, where does it end?” Fisher said.

Well, 3 On Your Side got involved and with the help of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, both parties started talking and came to a resolution.

“After you guys got involved and the ROC got involved, he did come back out, and he removed this bottom piece, and the leak was right in the corner where the water was coming out from,” Fisher said.

Not only did Heywood and his company remove part of the concrete driveway but after a professional repaired and moved the water line, Heywood put down more concrete.

Fisher said her expanded driveway is just the way she wanted it all along, and she's glad to know there are no leaks coming from underneath.

"I would like to thank you guys for coming out. It's good to know you help take care of the people that put out money to get jobs done and don’t get them done right," Fisher said.

This is another good reminder of why it's a good idea to use a licensed contractor because the ROC does assist in resolving issues like this.

