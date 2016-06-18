Saturday, June 18, 2016

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Signs of Heat Exhaustion
Dr. Donald Bucklin, Regional Medical Director
U.S. HealthWorks  
www.ushealthworks.com 
10335 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ  85253
(480) 991-9358 

Annual Filipino Festival
Sunday, June 19th
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fiesta Fountains Grand Ballroom
1316 S. Longmore in Mesa 

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com 

Easy Up Do's
Great Clips  
www.greatclips.com

Father's Day Clothes
The Clotherie
2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite 169 in the Biltmore Fashion Park
602-956-8600
www.theclotherie.com 

Make Your Own Sushi
RA Sushi
www.rasushi.com 

Six Arizona Locations: 
4921 E. Ray Road. Ahwatukee, 480-940-1111 
7012 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale, 480-951-58888 
1652 S. Val Vista Dr., Mesa, 480-632-9500 
3815 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 480-990-9256 
411 S. Mill Ave. Tempe, 480-303-9800 
2905 E. Skyline Dr. Tucson, 520-615-3970 

International Sushi Day
Saturday, June 18th at 11 a.m.
Sushi and Sake 101 classes at all RA Sushi locations
$35 without sake, $40 with sake sampling and instruction  

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.