Ways to pamper dad on this Father's Day!

If you're having trouble catching some zzz's or if you're looking for the perfect Father's Day spa package, you might want to head over to the Joya Spa at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, located at the corner of Lincoln and Tatum.

Joya now offers two services to help you sleep and feel more rested.

Their Restorative Sleep Ritual is a full-body massage designed to relax your mind and body.

It comes complete with lavender aromatherapy, chamomile cream, a tangerine foot scrub, and a reflexology massage focused on points that promote sleep. Then, there's the Sacred Sleep Meditation Treatment, where you work with a trans-personal consultant who reviews your sleep pattern and educates you on breath-work, dream cycles, and how to create a healthy night-time routine to promote sleep.

Dads can also enjoy a day at the spa just like moms.

At Joya , staffers offer a mani/pedi while you're relaxing in a zero gravity chair. And you can bet it really takes a load off.

But if speed and adventure are more your man's style, for about $900 you can offer dad the Dream Car Tour Experience.

It's a unique and exciting driving adventure that puts you behind the wheel of an exotic, luxury, sports car for an adrenaline-filled drive. So, if you've always wanted to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin or Bentley, this could be your dream come true. Happy Fathers Day!

For more info: www.omnihotels.com

