Friday, June 17

Butterfly Wonderland

Butterfly Wonderland is Scottsdale's newest destination attraction and largest glass-enclosed butterfly conservatory in America. It features a magnificent glass atrium that brings a tropical rainforest environment to the Arizona desert, along with educational laboratories and interactive exhibits, a 3D movie theater, gift shop, and a café-style dining area. Butterfly Wonderland is open 9am-5pm daily and cameras are welcome.

Butterfly Wonderland is located at 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, AZ 85256 at the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.



For more information, call 480-800-3000 or visit www.butterflywonderland.com

Sleep/Zero Gravity at Joya Spa

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

4949 E. Lincoln Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

480-627-3200

Omnimontelucia.com

Summer Spa Specials:

Celebrate the arrival of summer. Relax and rejuvenate your body and mind with one of our popular seasonal spa specials. (All of the following services are available June-August)

Spa-Tacular Sunday

Choice of a 50-minute Classic Massage or 50 minute Transformation Facial, choice of a hydrating Manicure or Pedicure and a fitness class $165 per guest

Two's Company Tuesday

Purchase one 50 or 80-minute spa service and receive one of equal or lesser value for 50% off. Includes a complimentary lunch for two on Joya Terrace.

Wellness Wednesday

Receive $40 off any full-priced 50 or 80-minute spa service. Includes a complimentary fitness class.

Throwback Thursday

Choose a 50-minute service for $130 or an 80-minute service for $185. Upgrade to a deep tissue or specialty massage for just $10 more. (excludes Microdermabrasion facial)

Afternoon Escape Friday

Choose between a 50-minute Classic Massage or a 50-minute Transformation Facial for $120. Offer good 2pm to 6pm each Friday.

Reservations call (480)-627-3020

https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/scottsdale-montelucia/spa

Rubio's Coastal Grill

Rubio's recently introduced sustainable Wild Alaska Coho salmon to the menu.

To celebrate the new salmon, Rubio's is bringing back the Chimichurri Salmon Two Taco Plate and Burrito for a limited time.

Grilled Salmon is a great, healthful option for summer that pairs well with beer and sangria.

The newly redesigned Phoenix Rubio's Coastal Grill restaurants are open in Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler.

Rubio's has redesigned nearly 70 of its restaurants to reflect the brand's evolution and vast coastal cuisine menu over the past year

www.Rubios.com

Tempe location: 1712 East Guadalupe Road, 85283

Gilbert location: 884 West Warner Road, 85233

Chandler location 5055 West Ray Road, 85226

Car & Heat

When the summer heat comes to the Valley, there is a message that should be emblazoned in everyone's mind. NEVER leave your child or pet in a closed car, yet it happens every year and pets and children die.

A child's body temperature climbs three to five times faster than an adult's, especially in a hot car. In less than 20 minutes, the temperature inside a car can increase 30 degrees which can cause heat stroke.

"We give our clients an educational tool that helps build awareness for family, friends and the public, a Life-Meter™ decal thermometer," states Frank Leutz, COO of Desert Car Care of Chandler. "This is displayed on the inside of the vehicle, facing out, to show how fast the inside temperature changes and how dangerous it is to leave children and pets alone in the car."

Give yourself a reminder. When the children are out of school, there is suddenly a change in the families' routines. Psychologists say that people can be carrying out a routine task on autopilot while focusing on other things and just forget. Plus, if someone else takes over your routine pattern, the risks are greater for something to go wrong.

Simple reminders placed somewhere out of pattern can save lives.

Place a collar or leash on the rearview mirror.

Put a diaper, bib, toy or treat on the dashboard

Put your purse, billfold or cell phone in the back seat.

Tips for summer car safety:

1. Don't leave your child or pet in a car with the air conditioning running. The air conditioning compressor can shut down if the engine gets too hot and blow hot air into the car. This just happened to a puppy left in the car for five hours with the air on and never checked on.

2. Check key areas of vehicle monthly. Tires, rubber hoses, wiper blades, fluids and battery.

3. Items to have available in case you break down. Carry plenty of water, a cooler with ice, ice packs, sun screen, cool loose clothing, towels, blankets, water mister, umbrellas for shade, drinking cups, a small car-battery-powered fan and jumper cables are some items to have on hand.

4. If your vehicle breaks down, protect against heat stroke. For children, apply a damp cool towel to the back of the neck and aim the battery powered fan at them to cool. You can also use a water spritzer to spray a bit of water near the air conditioning vent and cool the immediate area down. For pets, offer water to drink, then gently spray or apply cool, tepid water. Do not use ice water, ice baths or apply ice. You can also apply wet, cool towels along a dog's chest, abdomen, between its legs and around the neck. Also, use the fan to cool.

5. Check seat belts and harness. Have them checked to make sure they are working properly and for children 5 - 8 years old or less than 4 feet 9 inches tall, they should be riding in belt-positioning booster seats in the back seat. Keep animals secured in the car inside a ventilated animal crate or in a pet-safety harness with a seatbelt.

6. Cool down your vehicle BEFORE loading your precious cargo.

7. Hot asphalt. Children can kick off their shoes and be in a hurry to get outside and forget how hot the ground is. Burnt feet! Veterinarians see too many dogs with burnt paw pads. Carry them or purchase extreme all weather boots for them to wear for short periods of time. Dogs breathe through the pads of their paws and can't with these shoes.

8. Install a side window shade. This keeps the interior cooler and protects the child's eyes as well as allowing your child or pet to see outside.

9. Carry a first aid kit. Sunscreen, bandages in different sizes, Benadryl, antiseptic wipes, antibiotic ointment, sterile saline (contact lens solution), roll gauze and gauze sponges, tweezers, multi-tool with scissors and adhesive tape.

10. Emergency numbers of police, highway patrol and your mechanic written down in the owner's manual of your vehicle in case your cell phone battery runs down.

Until June 30, 2016 stop by Desert Car Care of Chandler, 95 N. Dobson Road, for a $27 "Hot Temps A/C Safety Inspection." We will check your air conditioning system, battery, rubber hoses and belts, tires, fluids and install a Life-Meter™ inside the vehicle. If you would like to order a Life-Meter, call 1-866-471-2529.

For more information, visit www.desertcarcare.com.

Wyldebyrd

Lance Lockhart is a Captain with SouthWest Airlines and an artist who takes old airplane parts and turns them into conversation starters. His art, Wyldebyrd Art, is a popular stop at the well-known Junk in the Trunk Vintage market events. His pieces offer an emotional connection for many people and are highly sought after by both art and aviation enthusiasts.

Wyldebyrd Art is available at Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market events and at the following local businesses: Rusty Saturday, Audreys, Zinnias at Melrose

For more information visit their website and Instagram page:

www.wyldebyrd.com

Instagram: @Wyldebyrd

Hal Sparks

Hal Sparks performing at StandUpLive Comedy Club June 17-19th.

Currently Hal stars and produces the hit Disney XD live-action comedy series "Lab Rats." Since the show's premiere in 2012, "Lab Rats" has been the network's most watched program. The show has been added to the Disney Channel's regular line-up this season garnering more fans and ratings than ever projected.

For more information on show times visit: www.Standuplive.com

Ticket Information visit: http://bit.ly/1PpuanH

Address: 50 W Jefferson St #200, Phoenix, AZ 85003.

Phone number: (480) 719-6100

Friday, June 17th - Sunday, June 19th

StandUpLive

50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office: (480) 719-6100

For more information on Hal Sparks visit: his website and social media pages:

Website: www.halsparks.com

Facebook: /HalSparks

Twitter: @HalSparks

Instagram: @HalSparks



Circle R Farm Food Truck/Azfeastivals

Circle R Farms is known for his duck sliders and has a full menu of gourmet sliders among other things.

Visit Circle R Farm FaceBook page:

www.facebook.com/circlerfarm

Feastival Summer Love: "Eating + Sharing = Free Ice Cream"

For June and July, eat at any Feastival (Gilbert, Queen Creek or Mesa), share a picture taken at the Feastival and tag it #azfeastivals, show it to the concierge booth and receive a $5 Gift Card to Udder Delights Storefront

Food can be taken to go if it's too hot for you

All info is at www.azfeastivals.com

Gilbert Town Square Feastival and Queen Creek Feastival are every Friday from 5:30pm to 9 pm

Mesa Feastival Forest is every Saturday from 5:30pm- 9 pm