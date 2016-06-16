Job search mistakes college graduates should avoid

Cleaning up your social media accounts is a good idea before looking for a job. (Source: KTVK)

Earning a college degree takes devotion, hard work and a sizable amount of money. But after getting that degree many new graduates are having a difficult time landing a job.

A lot of graduates are under the assumption that just because they now have a college degree, the hard work is over. But actually, the hard work is just beginning.

Tamara Kraus is a recent Arizona State University graduate.

“I just graduated from the Walter Cronkite School with my bachelors and master’s degree," Kraus said.

Although Kraus has a part time retail job, she's on the hunt for a full-time gig where she can use the degree she earned.

"It's now time to kinda move on to your second job which is securing your career,” Theresa Maher said.

Maher of Jobing.com says Kraus is not alone in her figuring out her next step in life.

“So we got this whole new generation of people in the work force who just invested a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of resources in really getting this education and being ready to hit the ground running when it comes to the work force,” Maher said.

Maher says new graduates like Kraus need to keep a few things in mind when starting their career.

First, she says don't have unrealistic expectations. In other words, you probably won't nail down your dream job and high-paying salary right out of the gate.

“Going in and looking at jobs you aren't qualified for or not really taking an interest in learning the steps to get to that dream job,” says Maher.

And Kraus says she understands that.

“Whatever industry you're in, you have to work your way to the top and I'm the kind of person that, I will scrub the floors at a magazine if I have to just to get my foot in the door," Kraus said.

Another huge factor in landing a job is cleaning up your social media. Checking out your Facebook or any other social media accounts you have is the first thing many potential employers may do.

“What images can be seen, what posts are you putting on there is there anything offensive. You never know who's connected to who so even if you have really tight security settings someone from the organization can be a friend of a friend and some of those items can still be seen,” says Maher.

Another key factor and maybe one of the most important Maher says is networking, something many new graduates aren't doing.

“Getting a job through people you know is one of the most effective ways to land a job,” Maher said.

And then, there's your resume. Many graduates just aren't spending enough time on structuring or editing it. So make sure you’re doing a few things:

Format it in a way that's easy to read, that's appealing and has no spelling errors.

Also customize it to the job you want-meaning you're going to have to have several different resumes tailored to the position you’re applying for.

“Make sure that all the information on there is customized to a particular job or company. So make sure that everything that is written down on there is going to be of interest to the person reading it,” advises Maher.

And finally don't forget to include a cover letter with your resume.

“Your cover letter is really going to allow you to speak directly to that person, to the person on the other end of the employer. Talk about why you want to work there, why you selected it and why you'd be a great fit,” says Maher.

As for Kraus, she realizes landing a job is almost like a job itself. But she says she's up for the challenge.

“I feel pretty confident, I just know it's going to take some time,” Kraus said.

For resume help, here's a link: https://arizona.jobing.com/account-settings/resumes

