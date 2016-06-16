Thursday, June 16

Dory After Dark

AMC Desert Ridge's renovations also include several state-of-the-art technological advances, including the captivating premium large-screen experience of Dolby Cinema™ at AMC, which features dramatic, realistic imaging, moving audio and innovative recliner seating that pulsates with the action on screen. This is in addition to the existing immersive IMAX experience, which includes exclusive film content shot with proprietary IMAX® cameras. The theatre lends itself not only as an escape from the heat, but an opportunity to enjoy a relaxing date night, happy hour, or even a birthday, anniversary or engagement party.



In addition to the full theatre renovation, AMC Desert Ridge 18 has been selected as one of only 90 movie theatres nationwide, and the only theatre in Arizona, to host a Dory After Dark double feature. The event kicks off with a special screening of Finding Nemo, is followed by the debut of Pixar's latest film, Finding Dory. Tickets for the double feature event are $24.99 and can be purchased online or at the theatre. Details about Dory After Dark are available by visiting amctheatres.com/movies/dory-after-dark#190-6162016-30710

For a complete listing of summer movies and show times, visit amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/phoenix/amc-desert-ridge-18

Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix (Loop 101 & Tatum Blvd.)

Vintage Mesa Market

Antique City Warehouse LLC,

1300 S Country Club Dr, Mesa AZ 85210.

(NEXT DOOR TO AZ EVENT CENTER)

Featuring HOT SUMMER NIGHTS Car Show, Live Band, Food Trucks, $1,000 in Giveaways, Salvation Water Drive, Silent Auction proceeds to Wounded Warrior), FREE event to Car Show entrants and Public.

For more information:

Phone: 480-999-3322 ACW store

Websites: www.antiquecitywarehouse.com (email: antiquecitywarehousellc@gmail.com ) Like ACW on FB

Drift N Drag

GoFast Entertainment, along with Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park hold monthly Drift N Drag events to provide a safe and fun place for people of all ages to come out to not only participate, but also to watch a variety of motorsports activities.

GoFast Entertainment

16526 E. Fairview St.

Gilbert Az. 85295

480-363-7583

Facebook.com/GoFastEntertainment

Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park

20,000 S. Maricopa Rd. Chandler Az. 85226

www.racewildhorse.com

Paying off Credit Cards

For the first time ever, we might hit $1 trillion in credit card debt as a nation, that's what CardHub is projecting by the end of this year. That means the average household across the country, owes $8500 just in credit cards, so if this how do you pay off your debts? Mike Sullivan from the non-profit, Take Charge America is here with 4-steps to paying off your debt:

How to Pay off Your Debt :

1. Ramp up Payments (Paying the minimum): The interest and payoff time will rack up quickly if you only make the minimum payment on credit cards or other debt. Whenever possible, adjust your budget to ramp up these payments. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in the long run. It may require some sacrifice, meaning you spend less on entertainment or use public transportation.



2. Improve Your Credit: This might sound a bit counterintuitive, considering that increased access to credit provides more opportunity to incur debt, but improving your credit standing will have a dramatic impact on the cost of your debt and, thus, how quickly you can pay it off. Better credit can also make it easier to find a job or a place to live both of which impact your bottom line. You can determine your starting point and get personalized advice by signing up for our sister site WalletHub, which provides free credit scores, full credit reports and various other helpful tools.

3. Try the Island Approach: The Island Approach is a credit card strategy that involves using different cards for different types of transactions, as if they are a chain of distinct yet interrelated islands. For example, you could transfer your existing debt to a 0% credit card in order to reduce your monthly payments as well as get out of debt sooner and subsidize your ongoing spending with a rewards card or two that offer high earning rates in your biggest expense categories. This will enable you to get the best possible collection of terms as well as gain a better perspective on your spending and payment habits since finance charges on your everyday spending cards will signal a need to cut back.

4. Use the Snowball Method to Strategically Pay Off Amounts Owed: In order to become debt free at the least possible cost, you should attribute the majority of your monthly debt payment to the balance with the highest interest rate while making the minimum payment required on the rest. Once your most expensive debt is paid off, repeat the process as necessary with the remaining balances.

If you're like most Americans, you've probably used credit when cash was short, or splurged on a luxury instead of saving for a rainy day. Once in a while, this may not be a big deal. Yet if these bad money moves become habit, you could be in trouble.

"Our grandparents put their gas and grocery money in envelopes and saved up for major purchases," said Mike Sullivan, spokesperson, Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. "Today, easy access to credit has resulted in a culture of instant gratification, and money habits have taken a turn for the worse."

Could your financial habits use a makeover? Sullivan notes the following eight money moves to avoid:

1. Not budgeting: This is an easy one, yet few people actually track their monthly income and expenditures, resulting in overspending or under-saving.

2. Overusing credit: It makes sense to borrow money to buy a home it doesn't make sense to use credit for new shoes or a lavish vacation. It can take years for people to pay off earlier extravagances. Do not charge luxury items you cannot afford to pay off at month's end.

3. Paying the minimum: The interest and payoff time will rack up quickly if you only make the minimum payment on credit cards or other debt. Whenever possible, adjust your budget to ramp up these payments. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in the long run. It may require some sacrifice, meaning you spend less on entertainment or use public transportation.

4. Raiding your emergency fund: This fund is intended for true emergencies not vacations or home improvements. You'll regret tapping these funds if your air conditioning goes out or you lose your job unexpectedly.

5. Putting off retirement planning: Many people delay saving for retirement until their 40s or 50s. While that's better than nothing, starting earlier will give you a huge advantage for a comfortable retirement.

6. Falling for "too good to be true" schemes: The Federal Trade Commission reports Americans were scammed out of $765 million in 2015. Don't fall for get-rich-quick schemes or promises of cash prizes and never wire money or give your Social Security or credit card number to unknown sources.

7. Buying a timeshare: Timeshares promise relaxing beach getaways or perfect skiing on powdery slopes, but many consumers buy in without understanding the financial obligation, including a sizeable deposit and annual maintenance fees. The real estate market is now flooded with people trying to unload timeshares.

8. Borrowing from your 401(k): It's tempting to dip into your retirement to pay for your child's wedding or college, but you'll be taxed exorbitantly, and it could threaten your financial security later in life.

If you need help developing a budget or managing credit, call (888) 822-9193 to speak with a certified creditor counselor, or schedule a free, confidential session online.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.

Father Day Gaming

Father's Day is around the corner and there are some gifts that can appeal to the gamer and techie within. From PC gaming and headphones to virtual reality and drones, there is something fun for dad's leisure time.

PC Gaming Steel Series - keyboard, headset and mouse $99-119

Headphones Sony extra bass Bluetooth headphones - $129



Virtual Reality

Samsung Gear VR GameStop - $99

Smartphone Galaxy S7 exclusively from AT&T $23-27/ month (works with Samsung Gear VR)

HTC VIVE began shipping June 7 $799 headset, 2 controllers, base stations, earbuds available at Microsoft stores and GameStop [VIDEO ONLY]

Drone Parrot - minidrone Hydrofoil $119 and an Airborne Cargo $69.99

For more information visit:

http://aztechbeat.com/author/tishin/

https://twitter.com/TishinD

Justin Williams

Justin Willman: Comedian/Magician Justin Willman is a hit in the alternative comedy scene and is currently on tour with his new live show, Fake Believe. Among his numerous TV appearances, Justin has become a regular guest on The Tonight Show, The Ellen Show, and @Midnight on Comedy Central, and his hit web series, Magic Meltdown.

Justin will be preforming at Tempe Improv, this weekend June 16th through the 19th. For more information on show times and tickets visit: http://tempeimprov.com/.

930 E University Dr

Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

For more information on Justin Williams visit his website:

http://www.justinwillman.com/

DIY Teeth Whitening for Summer - Natural Remedies

1. Brushing teeth with activated charcoal - Activated charcoal is a highly absorbent substance. It removes toxins when they adhere to the surface of the charcoal (I have done this myself - it works!)

2. Brushing teeth with strawberries - The secret to this inexpensive home whitening method is malic acid, which acts as an astringent to remove surface discoloration. Combined with baking soda, strawberries become a natural tooth-cleanser, buffing away stains from wine, coffee, and dark sodas.

3. Rubbing teeth with banana peel - the high amounts of potassium, magnesium, and manganese in the ripe banana can be applied to the teeth to remove stains and whiten them.

4. Swish and gargle with apple cider vinegar - the vinegar helps remove stains, whiten teeth, and kill bacteria in your mouth and gums.

Risas Dental and Braces

Visit www.risasdental.com for all locations

Father's Day Picnic

Ranchero Bacon Potato Salad

· 2 pounds potatoes, cubed 1''

· 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream

· 1 (1 ounce) package ranch dressing mix

· 1 1/2 cups cooked bacon, crumbled

· 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

· 2 bunches scallions, sliced thinly (use entire scallion)

· 2 large jalapenos, seeds removed and finely diced

· 1/2 cup cilantro, finely diced

1. Bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat. In the meantime, put a large baking sheet in the freezer to get it really cold. Add potatoes to boiling water and reduce heat to medium-high. Boil for 12-15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and let cool on baking sheet.

2. In a small bowl whisk together the sour cream and ranch packet until blended. In a large bowl, add potatoes, and remaining ingredients. Stir in the sour cream ranch mixture until blended and coated well. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Perk Eatery

6501 E. Greenway Pkwy., #159

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-998-6026

www.perkeatery.com