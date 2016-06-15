Mosquito season is fast approaching, and there's a new threat getting a lot of attention lately. Zika virus, responsible for birth defects in children, is spreading into Arizona, and our monsoon could increase the number of cases. (Source: 3TV)

Did you know the monsoon contributes to Arizona's growing wine industry? (Source: 3TV)

Are you ready for the monsoon? It's here, and for the next few months, Arizona will be in Mother Nature's crosshairs.

Chief Meteorologist Royal Normal and his team, April Warnecke and Kim Quintero, put together a special designed to tell you everything you need to know about monsoon 2016.

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Get free app!

WATCH: Monsoon Watch 360 - Part 1

Scorching heat. Blinding walls of dust. Violent thunderstorms. Torrential downpours. Deadly lightning. Flash floods that turn roads into raging rivers. Fast-moving mudslides. Damaging winds. Large hail. These are all elements of the North American monsoon, and Arizona experiences most of them every summer.

Find out what you need to do to prepare you home to withstand the wild storms that are almost inevitable during the monsoon.

Learn what the Arizona Department of Transportation does to help keep you safe on the roads.

Did you know the monsoon contributes to Arizona's growing wine industry? Winemakers explain why the monsoon is a mixed blessing.

READ: Arizona offers perfect weather for wine industry

WATCH: Monsoon Watch 360 - Part 2

While most people take cover when a monsoon storm fires up, storm chasers head out into the elements, and they capture some stunning photos and videos.

Meet a Valley hiker who learned about the dangers of lightning the hard way.

There are all kinds of myths about the monsoon. The 3TV weather teams debunks some of the most common ones.

WATCH: Monsoon Watch 360 - Part 3

Mosquito season is fast approaching, and there's a new threat getting a lot of attention lately. Zika virus, responsible for birth defects in children, is spreading into Arizona, and our monsoon could increase the number of cases.

Mike Olbinski, one of our favorite storm-chasing photographers, offers some tips to help you take great storm pictures.

READ: Tips for taking great weather pictures

Finally, we've seen above-average rainfall during the monsoon for the past four years. Will 2016 be year No. 5?

Follow the 3TV weather team on Twitter:

@RoyalNorman | @AprilWarnecke | @KimQuintero

The free 3TV Phoenix app

We've made some incredible changes to our free mobile app to give you not only the best news coverage but also the best weather coverage.

Here are some of the new features we built into our app so we can get you answers when you need them most.

Power outage section that displays real-time interactive outage maps from APS & SRP

Interactive radar

Radar livestream

Customizable forecast

You can sign up for weather alerts for any city in the country. This is a great feature because you can get alerts not only for where you live but for where your loved ones live, as well.

city in the country. This is a great feature because you can get alerts not only for where you live but for where your loved ones live, as well. Written forecast from your favorite meteorologist is easily accessible

Access to web cams from around the state

Newscast livestreaming

It’s super easy for you to send us pictures, videos and tips.

Mobile weather tools from the 3TV weather team

Download our free app to get alerts | Radar livestream | Interactive map | 360 Camera Network | 7-day forecast

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.