Photographer chases flash floods

David Rankin chases the flash floods that come after the monsoon storm. (Source: Rankin Studio)

Arizona has a growing squad of storm chasers who live for the monsoon. But one chaser is carving out his own niche chasing flash floods.

When it rains in Northern Arizona or Southern Utah, David Rankin doesn’t go to where the storms are. He gets ahead of the storm and heads to where the water will go next.

After he created his own software that puts radar data over Google Earth, he’s able to watch where it’s raining and how much has fallen.

He then heads out to wait for the inevitable flash floods that follow.

When Mother Nature turns a dry wash or riverbed into a raging river, he’s there waiting.

"I've seen truck sized boulders tossed like toys, banks of a riverside, crashing into flash floods that are half the size of your house. It's pretty amazing stuff, but you really need to keep your distance from it," Rankin said.

His incredible videos of these floods have a worldwide following thanks to his YouTube channel “Rankin Studios.”

