Tips for taking great weather pictures

Taking weather pictures like this one can be easier with certain tricks. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

The beauty of Mother Nature is really on display here in Arizona during the monsoon, but that doesn't mean trying to take a picture of it is easy.

Sometimes your smartphone can make you feel anything but smart when you're trying to take a picture of the weather.

Professional photographer and storm chaser Mike Olbinski has some tips.

Olbinski says newer smartphones have a slow motion feature available for taking video. He advises using that feature to shoot lightning. You can clip that video down to show a strike, or even scroll through frame by frame to grab a screen capture of a great lightning strike.

Another easy fix for taking better pictures is to simply touch your screen to focus and balance the lighting before taking a picture. He says some people don't know this feature exists, and it will easily make pictures at sunset or sunrise much better.

Finally, Olbinski advises getting a great photo editing app for your phone. His favorite is called VSCO. It's free and can help drop the exposure, adjust contrast or add a filter.

This monsoon season, don't forget to send 3TV your great weather and storm pictures via the free 3TV news app or share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.