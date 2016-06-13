Business owner frustrated with 'drive thru' crash

Billyard said the total cost for the repairs to her business was about $14,000. (Source: 3TV)

When the Billyards submitted their invoice to USAA, the insurance company said it would only over 90 percent. (Source: 3TV)

According to Billyard, a client driving in for therapy session wound up hitting a parked car and then crashed right through her business. (Source: 3TV)

"I was back here treating a patient," Stacey Billyard explained. "When I went up to the front of the lobby, there was a car in our lobby. It’s definitely something you don't see every day." (Source: 3TV)

Stacey Billyard makes people feel better through her physical therapy business in Gilbert.

"I do like what I do," she told 3 On Your Side.

But these days, Billyard is the one that needs to feel better. She's down because six months ago she was inside her physical therapy business when she heard what sounded like an explosion.

"I was back here treating a patient," she explained. "When I went up to the front of the lobby, there was a car in our lobby. It’s definitely something you don't see every day."

According to Billyard, a client driving in for therapy session wound up hitting a parked car and then crashed right through her business. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the incident left quite a mess. Billyard shared pictures showing the damage.

Billyard says she and her husband weren't too worried, though, because the driver was insured with USAA. They contacted USAA to find out what to do next.

"They told us to go ahead and start the repairs," Billyard said. "They told us to find someone to get the repairs going and then send them the invoices, and they would take care of it."

That's what the couple did. They hired a licensed contractor who gave them an estimate of around $14,000. He completed all the repairs and then Billyard submitted the bill to USAA, just like she was told to do.

But Billyard says the insurance company doesn't want to pay the entire bill now. Instead, it wants to pay about 90 percent and says the balance is up to Billyard and her husband to pay.

Why?

"It was because the building had been 10 years old and they were going to depreciate the cost of the bill by 10 percent," Billyard said.

I asked her if that made sense to her.

"It doesn't," she answered. "I don't know what it means at all."

Why should Billyard be out any money? She wasn't the one who caused all this damage.

3 On Your Side contacted USAA to get some answers. The insurance company looked into the matter, and after it did, a USAA representative called Billyard and her husband and apologized. The company then immediately issued a check for more than $14,000 to pay for the entire damage caused by its client's accident.

Billyard says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"It was actually one of the vice presidents who contacted us, and he said, ‘We are very sorry we have not contacted you. We're going to make some changes to our policies because this shouldn't have happened,'" Billyard said. "They took full responsibility."

3 On Your Side appreciates USAA looking into the matter and resolving it at our request. By the way, USAA also cut the Billyards an additional check for lost revenue due to the accident; 3 On Your Side appreciates that.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.