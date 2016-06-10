Nomadic Ice Cream on a roll

We found the perfect excuse to indulge! A new trend in ice cream could be this year's hottest guilty pleasure.

For this Food Truck Friday, we checked out the new Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls cart, right in our own lobby. Nino McCurley, a former Air Force firefighter, watched YouTube videos of this new ice cream craze in Thailand.

Folks there were lining up for hours to taste this new street food, which was proving to be just as much fun to watch the making of, as it is to eat. Days later, McCurley says he was on the phone with China, having his own specialty ice cream machinery created and delivered to the United States.

If you've never seen the process, you would be fascinated too. Melted ice cream is essentially fried or frozen at a temperature of 20 to 30 below, right on a mobile refrigerated unit. It's laid out in such a thin layer, that once it's frozen, it's easily scraped into rolls that resemble sushi rolls.

It took countless hours of trial and error, but McCurley finally perfected the process, and voila! His business was born. From pour to finish, the process takes less than three minutes, and, of course, he adds cookies, candy, sprinkles, and homemade whipped cream for that extra touch of goodness.

McCurley believes he is still the only one in Arizona selling this unique style of ice cream. He says he is excited about the future, which might include a guest spot on the hit TV show, Shark Tank.

For now, you can find McCurley and his Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls inside the Windy City Dogs in El Mirage.

Address: 10100 N. El Mirage Rd. AZ, 85335.

You can also find him on Facebook and Twitter @NomadicIceCreamRolls.

