Homeowner waiting for refund from unlicensed contractor

A Phoenix homeowner was supposed to get a $1,500 refund from the unlicensed contractor she hired. So, did he return the money?

Jennifer Flowers is busy these days, busy having a licensed contractor remodel and fix someone else's mistakes.

"They've had to completely pull up everything that he's done," she explained.

We told you about Flowers' problems in a recent 3 On Your Side report. She explained how she hired a guy by the name of Don Libby, an unlicensed contractor who had been exposed before by 3 On Your Side.

"We were going to put all new granite counter tops, all new flooring, all new carpeting and re-do the master bath."

Flowers said she paid Libby $2,300 to start her remodeling job, but she says it's turned into a disaster.

The tiling on her floor that he put in was crooked and. in many cases, started popping up. And the tiling job in the bathroom. Flowers says it looks horrible.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, Libby promised us he would return $1,500 of the $2,300 that he took from Flowers because he claims he did do some work. But to this day, Libby hasn't returned the money, and Flowers says she's tired of waiting.

"It's very frustrating cause now we're in the middle of a different remodel, fixing his errors and yes, that money could come in handy, but I'm not counting on it," she said.

Libby acknowledges he's unlicensed and shouldn't have been remodeling Flowers' house. He tells 3 On Your Side that he's still trying to come up with that $1,500 but says he's down on his luck. Still, he continues to promise to get Flowers that money.

Flowers says it's the same old story she's been hearing for weeks now.

"We'll see if it holds true," she said. "Last week he was supposed to have the money by Friday. The week before he was supposed to have the money by Friday, and nothing ever shows up, so we'll see."

Flowers says she'll continue to wait for Libby to return her money. After all, she sure could use it to pay the licensed contractor who's re-doing Libby's poor workmanship.

The whole ordeal, she says, has left her frustrated.

"This was a big hardship, a big money hardship to replace all of his mistakes."

Now Libby claims he's just days away from coming up with that money, but will he? We'll let you know what happens.

