Alert: Beware of online job search scams

Reynolds says the scammer sent her a fake cashier's check. (Source: KTVK)

Reynolds says the scammer contacted her through text message instead of from a phone call. (Source: KTVK)

Diana Reynolds nearly got scammed by a crook who used a legit job search website. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Diana Reynolds was looking for a job, and like of people she went online to see what she could find.

"I'm looking for a call center, customer service position," Reynolds said.

The Mesa woman posted her resume on a legitimate job search site called Glassdoor.com and it didn't take long for Reynolds to get a nibble.

"I was really excited," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was excited because she received a text message from a woman claiming to be a human resources representative for a global bio-pharmaceutical company.

It sounded impressive. She told Reynolds the company had plans to open an office here in the Valley and already had a position available in which Reynolds could work at home until the office opened.

"My daughter said when I told her, "Mom if it's a real job they're going to call and talk to you on the phone, they're not going to text you,'" Reynolds said.

The position paid $30 an hour which is around $60,000 a year.

But in order to perform that job from home, the so-called HR rep told Reynolds she needed a new laptop computer and new software. And to make things easy the company would send her money to buy those items. And before she knew it, an envelope arrived in her mailbox. Inside was a check for $2,850. But something just didn't seem right.

"I don't know how a cashier’s check written on one bank could be payable through another," Reynolds said.

Diana was supposed to cash the check, make a copy of the deposit slip and send a copy right away to the HR rep, but Reynolds was caught up in a scam because the cashier’s check was bogus.

"Cashier checks aren't on copy paper," Reynolds said.

Had Reynolds deposited that check it would have taken days for her bank to have realized it was fake. But by then, she would have already forward all that money to the scammer who was posing as the computer company and was going to provide that laptop and software.

The scammer would have made out with more than $2,850 and Reynolds would have had to pay her bank back.

Reynolds says she sure is glad she didn't fall for it.

"I think 3 On Your Side is the probably the greatest consumer advocacy that there is because they're very, very effective," Reynolds said.

We sure are glad Diana didn't fall for this scam.

For more information about fraudulent job postings visit: http://help.glassdoor.com/article/Fraudulent-job-postings/en_US/

And by the way a little bit of good news. Reynolds recently landed a job that was actually done over the phone and in person and says she's happy to be employed.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.